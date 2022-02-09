Maruti Interior IPO Allotment Status {Bigshare} – Date & Link Details

Maruti Interior IPO Allotment Date and Status: Maruti Interior IPO allotment is to be available on the on February 11. Please check the IPO allotment status on the Bigshare registrar as on the allotment date.
Maruti Interior IPO Allotment is finalized and the Allotment is to be available on February 11. The refund will be initiated on February 14 and the shares will be credited to the Demat account on February 15. IPO may list on February 16. The Maruti Interior IPO subscribed a total of 73.42 times that comprises 107.03 times in NII, and 39.81 times in retail. The IPO investors can check their Maruti Interior IPO allotment status online on BSE Website, Bigshare website or they can check it via their bank account and Demat login as well. Check out here step to step guide from where you can check Maruti Interior IPO allotment status online or offline.
Based on the retail subscription the basis of allotment will be around 39:1 (Approx).
Maruti Interior IPO Allotment Links
#Step 1: How to check Maruti Interior IPO Allotment at Bigshare?
- Log on to Bigshare IPO allotment link – Bigshare.com/ipostatus/
- Select IPO Name ‘Maruti Interior’ from the drop-down menu bar
- Select Option from PAN Number, Application Number, or DP ID Option
- As per selection add PAN Number, Application Number, or Demat Account Number
- Click on the ‘Search’ Button
- You will be able to see your Maruti Interior IPO Allotment on the screen (mobile/desktop).
#Step 2: How to check Maruti Interior IPO Allotment in Demant Account?
- Call Your Broker or Login to Your Demat Account / Trading Account
- Check the stock is credited to your account or not
- If you got the allotment the credited shares will appear in the Demat account
#Step 3: How to check Maruti Interior IPO Allotment in Bank Account?
- Login to your Bank Account from which you applied the Maruti Interior IPO
- Check the Balance Tab
- If you got the allotment the Amount will be debited
- If you did not get the allotment the Amount will be released
- If you got the allotment you got SMS “Dear Customer, Bank Name Account 00001 is debited with INR 00000.00 on Date. Info: IPOName. The Available Balance is INR 000000.”
Maruti Interior IPO Subscription Status (Final Data)
|Category
|Day 2
|Day 3
|Day 4
|NII
|0.64
|2.01
|107.03
|RII
|4.68
|10.91
|39.81
|Total
|2.66
|6.46
|73.42
Maruti Interior IPO Date & Price Band
|IPO Open:
| 03 February 2022
|IPO Close:
| 08 February 2022
|IPO Size:
|Approx ₹11.00 Crores
|Face Value:
|₹10 Per Equity Share
|Price Band:
|₹55 Per Equity Share
|Listing on:
| BSE SME
|Retail Quota:
|50%
|NII Quota:
|50%
|DRHP Draft Prospectus:
| Click Here
|RHP Draft Prospectus:
| Click Here
Maruti Interior IPO Market Lot
The Maruti Interior IPO minimum market lot is 2000 shares with ₹110,000 application amount.
|IPO Lot Size:
| Minimum 2000 Shares for 1 lot
|Minimum Amount:
| ₹110,000 for 1 lot
Maruti Interior IPO Time Table
The Maruti Interior IPO date is 03 February 2022 and the IPO close date is 08 February 2022. The allotment date is 11 February 2022 and the IPO may list on 16 February 2022.
|IPO Open Date:
| 02 February 2022
|IPO Close Date:
|08 February 2022
|Basis of Allotment:
|11 February 2022
|Refunds:
| 14 February 2022
|Credit to Demat Account:
| 15 February 2022
|IPO Listing Date:
| 16 February 2022
Maruti Interior IPO Allotment FAQs
Maruti Interior IPO Allotment date is 11 February 2022.
The IPO refund date is 14 February 2022.
The IPO allotment is based on the subscription. As per the retail application received the basis of allotment will be around 39:1.
Check Maruti Interior IPO allotment via your PAN number, the application number, or the amount deducted in your bank.
