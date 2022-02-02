Maruti Interior IPO Subscription Status {Live Data 2022}

Maruti Interior IPO subscription is to start from February 03, 2022, Thursday. The company to raise ₹11 crores via SME IPO at a price band of ₹55. The retail portion of this IPO is 50%, and HNI is 50% quota. The IPO subscription will close on February 08, 2022, Tuesday. The IPO bid for the IPO is 2000 shares that cost ₹110,000 for 1 lot. The face value is ₹10 per equity share. Maruti Interior is a manufacturer of kitchen accessories and storage solutions. They offer products as per their customer needs we can say customized. The company reported ₹15.23 crores of revenues in 2021 against ₹18.19 crores in 2020. The company’s financial report looks good while profit looks on a is stagnant for last few years. Please check the Maruti Interior IPO details over here.
IPOWatch View
We recommend investors may apply for an IPO at their own risk. Investors should also look at the Retail and HNI numbers before investing. You can check the Maruti Interior IPO allotment status here.
Maruti Interior IPO Subscription Status (Live Data – Day 1)
|Category
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Day 3
|NII
|–
|–
|–
|RII
|–
|–
|–
|Total
|–
|–
|–
Maruti Interior IPO Date & Price Band
|IPO Open:
| 03 February 2022
|IPO Close:
| 08 February 2022
|IPO Size:
|Approx ₹11.00 Crores
|Face Value:
|₹10 Per Equity Share
|Price Band:
|₹55 Per Equity Share
|Listing on:
| BSE SME
|Retail Quota:
|50%
|NII Quota:
|50%
|DRHP Draft Prospectus:
| Click Here
|RHP Draft Prospectus:
| Click Here
Maruti Interior IPO Market Lot
The Maruti Interior IPO minimum market lot is 2000 shares with ₹110,000 application amount.
|IPO Lot Size:
| Minimum 2000 Shares for 1 lot
|Minimum Amount:
| ₹110,000 for 1 lot
Maruti Interior IPO Time Table
The Maruti Interior IPO date is 03 February 2022 and the IPO close date is 08 February 2022. The allotment date is 11 February 2022 and the IPO may list on 16 February 2022.
|IPO Open Date:
| 02 February 2022
|IPO Close Date:
|08 February 2022
|Basis of Allotment:
|11 February 2022
|Refunds:
| 14 February 2022
|Credit to Demat Account:
| 15 February 2022
|IPO Listing Date:
| 16 February 2022
Maruti Interior IPO Subscription FAQs:
The IPO subscription starts on 03 February 2022 for NII, and Retail Investors.
The IPO subscribed -x times on day 1.
The RII subscription is -x on day 1.
You can go with ASBA and Non-ASBA options for a subscription. Go to your bank account and apply for IPO online via ASBA or download the form online or get the physical form and submit the filled form to your broker or bank.
One can visit our portal for live IPO subscription numbers that we are updating hourly basis from the official website NSE and BSE websites. One can check the live subscription on BSE or NSE website on the particular IPO page.
