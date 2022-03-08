Mary J. Blige announces Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit set for this May

Live Nation

Mary J. Blige is teaming up with Pepsi to launch a brand new festival celebrating women and their achievements.

The inaugural Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit, in partnership with Live Nation Urban, will take place in Atlanta, GA over Mother’s Day weekend, from May 6 to 8, 2022. It’ll feature performances by Mary J., as well as Chaka Khan, Kiana Ledè, City Girls, Xscape, Queen Naija, Ella Mai and more.

“The idea for the festival came to us after early listening sessions of my latest album with my family and friends and women in the industry,” Blige explains in a statement. “Each time, the people in the room would share a story, oftentimes of heartbreak or pain, but they always ended with joy and love and how their girlfriends or mom or sister helped them find their voice and strength.”

She adds that after two years stuck inside due to the pandemic, she felt women “deserved” this kind of experience.

“I’m so grateful to all of the performers, vendors, and participants for committing themselves to our inaugural event and I am so excited to do this in a city that has been rocking with me since the very beginning of my career,” she says. “I am proud to create this with my sisters and I look forward to an undeniably beautiful and special experience.”

Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 8 at 10 a.m. ET, with tickets to the general public going on sale starting Thursday, March 10 at 10 a.m. ET at SoaWFestival.com.

