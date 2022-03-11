Mary J. Blige Launches ‘Strength Of A Woman Festival’ For Mother’s Day

Black America Internet Featured Video CLOSE

Mary J. Blige is a grasp of figuring out what the folks need and serving it to them on a silver platter.

The Queen of Hip Hop and R&B simply introduced that she’ll be placing on an occasion throughout Mom’s Day weekend this yr known as the Energy of a Lady Pageant & Summit, which is called after her thirteenth studio album launched in 2017.

The occasion will probably be a celebratory, uplifting, and academic assembly floor for Black ladies and tradition in Atlanta, Georgia.

Musical acts set to take the stage along with Blige over the course of the three-day occasion embody Chaka Khan, Ella Mai, Xscape, Queen Naija, Child Tate, Omerettá the Nice, Sevyn Streeter, the Metropolis Ladies, and extra.

“These are a few of my favourite singers. They transfer the tradition and have made us dance all of our lives,” Blige advised The Atlanta Journal-Structure. “It’s about ladies who wish to elevate and hold shifting ahead.”

The pageant may even host a comedy present on its first night time that includes Ms. Pat of The Massive Tigger Morning Present and The Patdown podcast, Wanda Smith, Simply Nesh, and Erica Duchess on the Buckhead Theatre.

At its essence, the Energy of a Lady three-day occasion was “curated for and by ladies” with a deal with “music, wellness, tech, magnificence, and monetary literacy,” the AJC particulars.

With the hope of changing into an inaugural pageant, this yr’s occasion will make clear dozens of Atlanta-based minority and female-owned companies and distributors — together with the ATL’s most noteworthy cooks, designers, artists, and creatives.

“Atlanta has been doing this for some time,” mentioned Blige, who’s collaborating with Pepsi and Dwell Nation City for the pageant. “It’s a giant Black leisure hub. If we’re doing it for the tradition and we’re doing it for us, do it there.”

“Atlanta was at all times essentially the most enjoyable place to get together and nonetheless is for me. I keep in mind Jack the Rapper, and don’t get me began on Freaknik,” the Good Morning Beautiful singer added.

“Dress. Get decked out. Let your hair down,” Blige advises attendees. “The Energy of a Lady [festival] is about us coming collectively to heal, to be examples for one another, and to do some partying.”

Furthermore, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens emphasised in a press launch that, “For generations, the inspiration of Atlanta’s resilience has been constructed and fortified by ladies.”

“The Energy of a Lady Pageant and Summit lifts up our native minority and women-owned native companies and amplifies the voices of the ladies in our lives who constantly make our communities higher by way of their lens of braveness mixed with compassion,” the ATL official added.

The Energy of a Lady Pageant will happen from Could 6 to Could 8. Presale tickets are already on sale, and common gross sales start on Thursday, March 10, at 10 a.m. Try soawfestival.com for extra data.

We are able to’t wait!





