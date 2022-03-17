Mary J Blige Says No To Having Kids For Now: “I’m Good..I Like My Freedom”

Black America Internet Featured Video CLOSE

She’s has successful new album that reached high 20 on the Billboard 200, a Lifetime movie on the way in which impressed by her traditional tune “Actual Love” and thousands and thousands of diehard followers the world over. Nevertheless, one factor R&B legend Mary J. Blige gained’t be having anytime quickly is a child — effectively, a minimum of for now.

Throughout a current interview with E! Day by day Pop correspondent Justin Sylvester, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul gave an sincere reply when requested whether or not she’s seeking to improve from the auntie life to full mommy mode within the close to future. “I’m not there but, so I’m good,” MJB stated between laughs, elaborating on her declaration by including, “I’ve nieces and nephews eternally, and I’m at all times watching how individuals are scrambling round for babysitters. I don’t wish to undergo that. I like my freedom, I like with the ability to rise up and go and transfer and do what I wish to do. I don’t wish to must are inclined to somebody on a regular basis.”

Though she made positive so as to add a “for now” in there — who is aware of what the longer term might maintain! — Mary merely doesn’t imagine motherhood will occur for her.

Along with engaged on movies and the aforementioned launch of her new album, Good Morning Beautiful, the “Simply Advantageous” singer additionally has a blossoming profession on tv to at present fear about within the function of tough-as-nails matriarch Monet Tejada on Energy Guide II: Ghost, which garnered her two consecutive NAACP Picture Awards for “Excellent Supporting Actress in a Drama Sequence.”

Though we gained’t be seeing a child Blige or two working round within the quick future, we’re simply glad the Queen continues to be making music and entertaining the world 30 years into her groundbreaking profession.

Try her full interview with E! Day by day Pop beneath, the place she speaks on the story behind her new album title:

