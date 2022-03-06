Maryland vs. Michigan State odds, line, how to watch, live stream: Model makes Mar. 6 college basketball picks

Two teams heading in opposite directions will meet in their Big Ten regular-season finale on Sunday. Maryland (15-15) has overcome the mid-season departure of coach Mark Turgeon and won four of its last five games. On the other hand, Michigan State (19-11) was ranked No. 10 in the AP Poll in late January, but has since fallen out of the rankings. The Spartans have lost five of their last six, although they did defeat Maryland on Feb. 1. You can stream the game on Paramount+.
Tipoff from the Breslin Events Center in East Lansing, Mich., is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. The Spartans are six-point favorites in the latest Michigan State vs. Maryland odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 142. Sunday’s matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.
How to watch Maryland vs. Michigan State
- Michigan State vs. Maryland date: Sunday, March 6
- Michigan State vs. Maryland time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Michigan State vs. Maryland TV channel: CBS
- Michigan State vs. Maryland live stream: Paramount+
College basketball picks for Michigan State vs. Maryland
Before tuning into the Michigan State vs. Maryland game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past five-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.
For Maryland vs. Michigan State, the model is picking Maryland to cover the spread. The Terrapins enter Sunday’s matchup full of confidence after winning four of their last five games. Maryland is coming off an impressive 84-73 victory over Minnesota in its last outing. Guard Hakim Hart led the way for Maryland in the victory, recording 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Hart has now scored 14 or more points in two of his last three outings and knocking down 53.4 percent of his field goals this season.
Michigan State, meanwhile, has lost five of its last six games. The Spartans are coming off a lopsided defeat against Ohio State and have covered the spread just once in their last six meetings against Big Ten opponents. Plus, Maryland is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games against Michigan State.
How to watch, live stream the college basketball on CBS
