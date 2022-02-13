Mascots across the US help search for missing mascot Updated: 1:44 AM CST Feb 13, 2022



Hide Transcript

Show Transcript

about five years ago, a thief broke into timber Joey’s car. He’s the mascot of the Portland timbers and stole all his gear. A sharp eyed K Two news crew spotted somebody on the street wearing it, timber Joey got it back. Pickles fans hope the same thing happens this time around. On the off chance that somebody put that costume on and walks down the street. What would your reaction be? Oh my gosh. I think that we would all have to just like citizen’s arrest, right? Like what are you doing bro? Like you have to return this. Yeah, that’s you’re not the real Dylan, You’re an imposter mascots from new Hampshire to texas to California. Even Canada are getting the word out about Dylan on twitter, Kristen Solomon came into the Team store too, by a bobblehead for her friend who just had a son named Dylan, D I L L O N. And this whole story is turning her into a Pickles fan, making me get excited about supporting the team and getting out there and see a game, could it be? That’s what the team ultimately has in mind. So, some of the conspiracy theorists say maybe this is just a big pr stunt. It could be, we don’t really know right. I mean, it would be a brilliant one