Mass shooter in Texas captured, hiding in closet | Crime … – KoamNewsNow.com

A mass shooter who was on the loose in Texas has been captured and was found hiding in a closet. The suspect had fired shots in the area and was considered highly dangerous. However, authorities were able to apprehend the shooter and bring an end to the threat. This news has brought relief to the residents of the affected area and has instilled confidence in the police force. The incident serves as an important reminder that swift and efficient action can greatly minimize the damage caused by such violent incidents. KoamNewsNow.com