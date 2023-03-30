Chronicle News Services

Mass shooting at Yo Gotti’s Prive restaurant kills two and injures five others

March 30, 2023
Sweenie Saint-Vil
ABC

A mass shooting occurred at a Memphis restaurant owned by Yo Gotti on Wednesday, killing two and injuring five others. 

ABC24 reports police responded to calls of a shooting that took place following an altercation in Prive restaurant.

One man died on the scene, while another passed away at Regional One Hospital. Five others — four men and one woman — were shot and transported to hospitals via personal vehicles.

Police are still investigating the scene.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram