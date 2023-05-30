Mass shooting in Hollywood, South Carolina, kills 1, wounds 5

One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting near a South Carolina nightclub on Memorial Day, authorities said. No arrests have been made in Monday night’s shooting in the Hollywood area of Charleston County, the county sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of gunfire and multiple shooting victims near an intersection at about 9:50 p.m., the sheriff’s office said in a statement. One person was found inside a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, and five others were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

affiliate WCSC-TV reported the shooting happened near a nightclub.

No detailed description of a suspect was available, the sheriff’s office said. Detectives were trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

About two hours before the shooting, deputies responding to a report of a large crowd found a neighborhood party but no unlawful activity, the sheriff’s office said.

