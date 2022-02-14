Mass. woman born in Ukraine discusses potential Russian invasion







A Massachusetts woman who was born in Ukraine says the Eastern European country is ready to fight for its independence as it prepares for the possibility of a Russian invasion. Tania D’Avignon also worked in Ukraine as a photographer several years ago, documenting how Russia was exerting its influence there.”They want their own country and they achieved their freedom in ’91,” Tania D’Avignon said of Ukraine. “It’s a united front. … Many are dying already. Thousands have died and they’re all practically volunteers.”U.S. President Joe Biden had an hour-long phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday. During that call, Biden asked Putin to deescalate tensions and avoid any invasion of Ukraine.”President Biden was clear that, if Russia undertakes a further invasion of Ukraine, the United States together with our Allies and partners will respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs on Russia,” the White House said in a statement about the call.Chris Miller, an assistant professor at The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy of Tufts University, said Russia is hoping to force Ukraine back into its sphere of control. Both countries were part of the former Soviet Union.”The problem that Russia faces is that this won’t be straightforward,” Miller said. “They are going to have to fight the Ukrainians to get this, and they’re going to face some pretty severe economic consequences from the sanctions that the U.S. is likely to impose if they do decide to go in.”Biden had a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday. According to a statement from the White House, Biden reaffirmed the commitment of the U.S. to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.The White House also stated that Biden and Zelenskyy agreed on the importance of continuing to pursue diplomacy and deterrence in response to Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s borders.

