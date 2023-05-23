Massachusetts father and son sentenced to prison for $20 million lottery scam

A father and son, Ali Jaafar and Yousef Jaafar respectively, have been sentenced to prison in connection with a large “ten-percenting” operation, which involved numerous Massachusetts convenience stores, thousands of lottery tickets and more than $20 million in laundered profits. The scheme allowed winning tickets to be resold at a discount price, so winners could avoid reporting the cash on their tax returns. The Jaafars were initially accused in 2021 of conspiring with legitimate winners to buy the winnings at 10-20% of their real value and then filing false tax returns. The trio claimed over $20.9 million in proceeds that were not reported on their tax returns, resulting in about $6 million in federal tax losses. Ali Jaafar was the top individual lottery ticket casher for the state in 2019, while Mohamed Jaafar was the third-highest and Yousef Jaafar was the fourth-highest. The Jaafars were convicted of conspiracy to defraud the IRS, conspiracy to commit money laundering and filing a false tax return. The trio allegedly pocketed at least $1.2 million of the government’s lost tax money. Mohamed Jaafar pleaded guilty in November to conspiracy to defraud the IRS. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the Jaafars recruited and paid dozens of convenience stores to act as “go-betweens” and facilitate their discount ticket purchases. The Jaafars falsely claimed the full lottery prize winnings as their own with the state lottery commission, and offset the reported the winnings on their tax returns by reporting fake gambling losses in equivalent amounts. This allowed them to receive fraudulent tax refunds while avoiding federal income taxes.



