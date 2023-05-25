Massive 500-Acre Development Planned For Allen

Billingsley Co., a prominent developer, is in the final stages of planning the initial phase of an expansive 500-acre project, Sloan Corners, in Collin County. The development could surpass $3 billion in value upon its completion, according to The Dallas Morning News.

In 2019, Dallas-based Billingsley acquired ownership of 240 acres located at the southeast intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and State Highway 121 in Fairview. In a collaborative effort, Billingsley formed a partnership with the Petefish family, who owned the land, to embark on the development of this strategically positioned property.

Continuing its expansion, Billingsley proceeded to purchase an additional 260 acres in Allen in 2021. These newly acquired lands are situated at the southwest corner of the bustling highways, further enhancing Billingsley’s portfolio.

According to Billingsley, office buildings and mid-rise residences will bring both day and nighttime populations that are “unmatched in the area.” The location will also offer acres of parks, bridges and pedestrian trails that will run along the banks of Sloan Creek.

“This community will have more green space than Klyde Warren Park,” Billingsley’s website reads.

According to Billingsley, Sloan Corners has plans for over 10 million square feet of office space, approximately 6,000 apartment units and a retail area spanning more than 200,000 square feet.

The Dallas Morning News reported that the expansive development site exceeds the size of West Plano’s Legacy West project, valued at $3 billion, which is located at the intersection of the Dallas North Tollway and State Highway 121.

It is not yet clear when construction on the project would begin, especially with the size of the development.

“The corners of I-75 and SH-121 are one of the last great undeveloped intersections in DFW,” Lucy Billingsley, partner at Billingsley Company said in a statement. “To do it justice, we intend to build something really spectacular here.”

