Master P Announces Tragic Death of 29-Year-old Daughter Tytyana Miller

On Sunday night time, music and enterprise mogul Grasp P introduced the premature dying of his daughter Tytyana Miller, 29, in a heart-wrenching Instagram submit.
“Our household is coping with an amazing grief for the lack of my daughter Tytyana,” Grasp P wrote within the submit. “We respectfully request some privateness in order that our household can grieve. We admire the entire prayers love and help. Psychological sickness & substance abuse is an actual problem that we will’t be afraid to speak about. With God, we’ll get by this. #MyAngel.”
Grasp P’s son, Romeo, shared a sentimental assertion of his personal about his sister.
“Our household is coping with an amazing grief for the lack of my little sister Tytana,” Romeo wrote. “We respectfully request some privateness in order that our household can grieve. We admire the entire prayers, love, and help, and though that is unhappy occasions, I’m ceaselessly grateful for the reminiscences I did have with my wonderful sister. Love in your family members, life is brief.”
He continued, “The silver lining, I do know she’s in a manner higher place and at last at peace. God Bless.”
The household didn’t disclose an official reason behind dying however shared that she battled psychological well being and substance abuse points.
Grasp P just lately attended BLACK ENTERPRISE’s Entrepreneurs Summit the place he talked candidly about enterprise and his success with BE CEO Earl ‘Butch’ Graves.
Our deepest condolences exit to the Miller household.