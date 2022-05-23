MasterpieceCakeshop,303Creativeandconflictbetweenreligion,gayrights

Astensionsriseovertherightsofreligiousbusinessownerswhoopposesame-sexmarriage,researchshowsAmericansaredividedovertherolefaithshouldplayinprofessionalchoices.
Fifty-onepercentofU.S.adultsthinksomeone’s“religiousbeliefsandvalues”shouldn’tinfluencetheirbusinessdecisions,while48%thinktheyshould,accordingtonewlyreleaseddatafromtheFaithinAmericasurvey,whichwasconductedbyTheMaristPollinpartnershipwiththeDeseretNews.
Factorslikepartisanship,ageandpersonalfaithseemedtoshapepeople’sresponsetothesurveyquestion.ThesharesofRepublicans(68%)andAmericansage60orolder(59%)whosaidreligionshouldplayarolewerearoundtwicethesharesofDemocrats(35%)andAmericansunderage30(31%)whoheldthesameview.
“Christians(58%)andthosewhopracticeareligion(69%)believesomeone’sreligionshouldplayaroleintheirbusinessdecisionswhile65%ofthosewhodonotpracticeareligiondisagree,”researchersnotedinthesurveyreport.
Thenewdatacomesatatimewhencommunitiesnationwidearelockedinconflictoverhowtoapplyreligiousfreedomprotectionsinthebusinesscontext.Americansdon’tagreeonwhetherownersofwedding-relatedbusinesseswhohavefaith-basedobjectionstosame-sexmarriageshouldbeexemptedfromLGBTQnondiscriminationlawsandallowedtooperateaccordingtotheirbeliefs.
TheSupremeCourtfamouslytookupthatquestionina2017casecalledMasterpieceCakeshop.Itpittedagaycouple—CharlieCraigandDavidMullins—againstaChristianbakernamedJackPhillips,who,forreligiousreasons,refusedtodesigncustomcakesforsame-sexweddings.
InJune2018,thecourtruledforPhillipswithoutaddressinghowtobalancereligiousfreedomandLGBTQrights.ThedecisioninsteadfocusedonhowColoradoofficialshadtreatedthebakerashisdiscriminationcaseplayedout;justicessaidthatevenunpopularreligiousbeliefsmustberespected.
“WhentheColoradoCivilRightsCommissionconsideredthiscase,itdidnotdosowiththereligiousneutralitythattheConstitutionrequires,”then-JusticeAnthonyKennedywroteinthemajorityopinion.
InFebruary,nearlyfouryearsafterissuingthatruling,theSupremeCourtagreedtohearacloselyrelatedcase.In303CreativeLLCv.Elenis,whichwillbearguedthisfall,thejusticeswilldecidewhetherawebsitedesignerwhoopposessame-sexmarriagecanrefusetodesignwebsitesforLGBTQcouples.
GraphicdesignerLorieSmith“doesnotwanttodesignwebsitesforsame-sexweddings,andshewantstopostamessageonherownwebsitetoexplainthat.ButaColoradolawprohibitsbusinessesthatareopentothepublicfromdiscriminatingagainstgaypeopleorannouncingtheirintenttodoso,”SCOTUSblogreportedearlierthisyear.
Astheseandsimilarcaseshaveworkedtheirwaythroughthelegalsystem,Congresshasdebatedbroadeningthelistofbusinessescoveredbyfederalnondiscriminationlaw.
InFebruary2021,theU.S.HouseofRepresentativespassedtheEqualityActforthesecondtime.Themeasure,whichissupportedbyPresidentJoeBidenandtheDemocraticParty,wouldaddLGBTQrightsprotectionstothe1964CivilRightsActandgreatlyexpandthatlaw’spublicaccommodationssection.
MembersoftheLGBTQcommunity“commonlyexperiencediscriminationinsecuringaccesstopublicaccommodations—includingrestaurants,seniorcenters,stores,placesoforestablishmentsthatprovideentertainment,healthcarefacilities,shelters,governmentoffices,youthserviceprovidersincludingadoptionandfostercareproviders,andtransportation,”theEqualityActreads.“ThisdiscriminationpreventsthefullparticipationofLGBTQpeopleinsocietyanddisruptsthefreeflowofcommerce.”
Thebill’ssupporterssaytheEqualityActwouldensurethatgayandtransgenderAmericansaretreatedthesameastheirneighbors.Itsopponents,ontheotherhand,saythebillwouldforcepeopleoffaith,includingreligiousbusinessowners,tochoosebetweenhonoringtheirfaithandenteringthepublicsquare.
“Ittriestopushreligiouspeoplebackbehindalockeddoorandsay‘Don’tcomeout,’”saidMaryRiceHasson,anattorneyandpolicyexpert,duringa SenateJudiciaryCommittee ontheEqualityActinMarch2021.
PreviousresearchhasshownthatalargemajorityofAmericans(79%)supportLGBTQnondiscriminationlawsandthatjustone-third(33%)believesmallbusinessownersshouldbeabletorefusetoprovideproductsorservicestogayorlesbianpeople.
“Majoritiesofalmosteverymajorreligiousgroupopposereligiouslybasedservicerefusals,”PublicReligionResearchInstitutereportedinMarch,notingthatsupportforreligiousbusinessownersishighestamongLatter-daySaints,whiteevangelicalProtestantsandOrthodoxChristians.
Inadditiontoaskingaboutwhetherageneric“someone”shouldbasetheirbusinesschoicesonfaith,theDeseret-Maristpollaskedrespondentswhetherthey,personally,basemostoftheirbusinessdecisionsonfaith.Justone-thirdofU.S.adults(32%)saidtheydo.
ThesurveyalsorevealedthatfewAmericansturntofaithforhelpmakingshoppingdecisions.Morethan6in10(61%)saidreligionplays“noroleatall”intheirchoiceofwhatstoresorbusinessestovisit.
Deseret’sFaithinAmericasurveywasfieldedinJanuaryamong1,653U.S.adults.Themarginoferrorforthefullsampleisplusorminus3.2percentagepoints.