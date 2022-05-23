MasterpieceCakeshop,303Creativeandconflictbetweenreligion,gayrights

Business

Masterpiece Cakeshop, 303 Creative and conflict between religion, gay rights

May 22, 2022
Astensionsriseovertherightsofreligiousbusinessownerswhoopposesame-sexmarriage,researchshowsAmericansaredividedovertherolefaithshouldplayinprofessionalchoices.

Fifty-onepercentofU.S.adultsthinksomeone’s“religiousbeliefsandvalues”shouldn’tinfluencetheirbusinessdecisions,while48%thinktheyshould,accordingtonewlyreleaseddatafromtheFaithinAmericasurvey,whichwasconductedbyTheMaristPollinpartnershipwiththeDeseretNews.

Factorslikepartisanship,ageandpersonalfaithseemedtoshapepeople’sresponsetothesurveyquestion.ThesharesofRepublicans(68%)andAmericansage60orolder(59%)whosaidreligionshouldplayarolewerearoundtwicethesharesofDemocrats(35%)andAmericansunderage30(31%)whoheldthesameview.

“Christians(58%)andthosewhopracticeareligion(69%)believesomeone’sreligionshouldplayaroleintheirbusinessdecisionswhile65%ofthosewhodonotpracticeareligiondisagree,”researchersnotedinthesurveyreport.

Thenewdatacomesatatimewhencommunitiesnationwidearelockedinconflictoverhowtoapplyreligiousfreedomprotectionsinthebusinesscontext.Americansdon’tagreeonwhetherownersofwedding-relatedbusinesseswhohavefaith-basedobjectionstosame-sexmarriageshouldbeexemptedfromLGBTQnondiscriminationlawsandallowedtooperateaccordingtotheirbeliefs.

TheSupremeCourtfamouslytookupthatquestionina2017casecalledMasterpieceCakeshop.Itpittedagaycouple—CharlieCraigandDavidMullins—againstaChristianbakernamedJackPhillips,who,forreligiousreasons,refusedtodesigncustomcakesforsame-sexweddings.

InJune2018,thecourtruledforPhillipswithoutaddressinghowtobalancereligiousfreedomandLGBTQrights.ThedecisioninsteadfocusedonhowColoradoofficialshadtreatedthebakerashisdiscriminationcaseplayedout;justicessaidthatevenunpopularreligiousbeliefsmustberespected.

“WhentheColoradoCivilRightsCommissionconsideredthiscase,itdidnotdosowiththereligiousneutralitythattheConstitutionrequires,”then-JusticeAnthonyKennedywroteinthemajorityopinion.

InFebruary,nearlyfouryearsafterissuingthatruling,theSupremeCourtagreedtohearacloselyrelatedcase.In303CreativeLLCv.Elenis,whichwillbearguedthisfall,thejusticeswilldecidewhetherawebsitedesignerwhoopposessame-sexmarriagecanrefusetodesignwebsitesforLGBTQcouples.

GraphicdesignerLorieSmith“doesnotwanttodesignwebsitesforsame-sexweddings,andshewantstopostamessageonherownwebsitetoexplainthat.ButaColoradolawprohibitsbusinessesthatareopentothepublicfromdiscriminatingagainstgaypeopleorannouncingtheirintenttodoso,”SCOTUSblogreportedearlierthisyear.

Astheseandsimilarcaseshaveworkedtheirwaythroughthelegalsystem,Congresshasdebatedbroadeningthelistofbusinessescoveredbyfederalnondiscriminationlaw.

InFebruary2021,theU.S.HouseofRepresentativespassedtheEqualityActforthesecondtime.Themeasure,whichissupportedbyPresidentJoeBidenandtheDemocraticParty,wouldaddLGBTQrightsprotectionstothe1964CivilRightsActandgreatlyexpandthatlaw’spublicaccommodationssection.

MembersoftheLGBTQcommunity“commonlyexperiencediscriminationinsecuringaccesstopublicaccommodations—includingrestaurants,seniorcenters,stores,placesoforestablishmentsthatprovideentertainment,healthcarefacilities,shelters,governmentoffices,youthserviceprovidersincludingadoptionandfostercareproviders,andtransportation,”theEqualityActreads.“ThisdiscriminationpreventsthefullparticipationofLGBTQpeopleinsocietyanddisruptsthefreeflowofcommerce.”

Thebill’ssupporterssaytheEqualityActwouldensurethatgayandtransgenderAmericansaretreatedthesameastheirneighbors.Itsopponents,ontheotherhand,saythebillwouldforcepeopleoffaith,includingreligiousbusinessowners,tochoosebetweenhonoringtheirfaithandenteringthepublicsquare.

“Ittriestopushreligiouspeoplebackbehindalockeddoorandsay‘Don’tcomeout,’”saidMaryRiceHasson,anattorneyandpolicyexpert,duringa SenateJudiciaryCommittee ontheEqualityActinMarch2021.

PreviousresearchhasshownthatalargemajorityofAmericans(79%)supportLGBTQnondiscriminationlawsandthatjustone-third(33%)believesmallbusinessownersshouldbeabletorefusetoprovideproductsorservicestogayorlesbianpeople.

“Majoritiesofalmosteverymajorreligiousgroupopposereligiouslybasedservicerefusals,”PublicReligionResearchInstitutereportedinMarch,notingthatsupportforreligiousbusinessownersishighestamongLatter-daySaints,whiteevangelicalProtestantsandOrthodoxChristians.

Inadditiontoaskingaboutwhetherageneric“someone”shouldbasetheirbusinesschoicesonfaith,theDeseret-Maristpollaskedrespondentswhetherthey,personally,basemostoftheirbusinessdecisionsonfaith.Justone-thirdofU.S.adults(32%)saidtheydo.

ThesurveyalsorevealedthatfewAmericansturntofaithforhelpmakingshoppingdecisions.Morethan6in10(61%)saidreligionplays“noroleatall”intheirchoiceofwhatstoresorbusinessestovisit.

Deseret’sFaithinAmericasurveywasfieldedinJanuaryamong1,653U.S.adults.Themarginoferrorforthefullsampleisplusorminus3.2percentagepoints.







