Match Preview – England Under-19s vs India Under-19s, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 2022, Final

Big Picture

For the last four editions of the U-19 World Cup, the tournament has essentially been a contest to see who gets to face India in the final. The four-time champions are the competition’s most dominant team, and they once again start as favourites.

But they started as favourites in the final 2020 too and were humbled by Bangladesh. England will be hoping to do the same on Saturday, and there’s good reason for them to believe so.

Like India, England are unbeaten, winning all five games to get here. UAE and Canada were comfortably dispatched, and South Africa was beaten in the quarter-final, but most convincing were their wins over Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Both Asian sides were supposed to test England with their spinners, but neither could do much. Bangladesh were rolled over for 97 and Afghanistan were put away on a turning surface.

Both sides also have similar key assets in every position. In Jacob Bethell and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, both sides have attacking openers who could own the game if they bat enough overs. The middle orders have captains Tom Prest and Yash Dhull who have shown the temperament to anchor the innings and score big runs. In Joshua Boyden and Ravi Kumar exist two of the most promising left-arm swing bowlers in the competition, and both lower orders have the capability to score quick runs in the last ten overs.

There’s one difference, though, and that’s how the campaign has gone for each side. For England, it’s been smooth sailing. But India’s has been dramatic.

A squad of 17 was slashed to only 11 available players for one game, 12 for another, and at least three captaincy candidates have been down with Covid-19 across different periods. However, you wouldn’t know it from their performances, they’ve been that clinical against all their opponents.

So where could the final be decided? England will back themselves against India’s pacers, but the jury is out on whether they can handle the Indian spinners who average 12.34 in the tournament. If they can, England could very well win their first U-19 World Cup title in 24 years.

Form guide

India WWWWW (Last five completed matches; most recent first)

England WWWWW

In the spotlight

Rehan Ahmed is the attacking legspinner in England’s set-up, and despite being on the expensive side, he does get the wickets. He has taken a four-wicket haul in each of his three games, and has a bowling average of 9.91. He is often used at the back end and can be a handful on a turning North Sound track. However, India’s batters fancy spinners, and this will be Rehan’s biggest challenge yet.

Rehan Ahmed claimed three wickets at the death to rescue England ICC/Getty Images

With a batting average of 24 in the competition, India opener Harnoor Singh has been underwhelming, especially after his pre-tournament glut of runs. In four games, he has been out playing across the line or getting a top delivery. The final presents Harnoor the best chance to change the narrative, but it will not be easy against an in-form Boyden who has the ability to swing the ball late.

Team news

Both teams are in a position to field their best XIs. England may bring in left-arm spinner Fateh Singh in place of James Sales if the pitch has some help for spinners while India are likely to play the same XI.

India (probable): 1 Harnoor Singh, 2 Angrish Raghuvanshi, 3 Shaik Rasheed, 4 Yash Dhull (capt), 5 Siddarth Yadav, 6 Raj Bawa, 7 Kaushal Tambe, 8 Dinesh Bana (wk), 9 Rajvardhan Hangargekar, 10 Vicky Ostwal, 11 Ravi Kumar

England (probable): 1 George Thomas, 2 Jacob Bethell, 3 Tom Prest (capt), 4 James Rew, 5 William Luxton, 6 George Bell, 7, Rehan Ahmed, 8 Alex Horton (wk), 9 Thomas Aspinwall, 10 James Sales, 11 Joshua Boyden

Pitch and conditions

Even though the pitches in the West Indies have assisted bowlers in the competition, the last game played at North Sound saw Pakistan score 365 for 3 against Sri Lanka side on Thursday. Since it is a final, the team winning the toss may just bat first to avoid the scoreboard pressure during the chase.

There is, however, rain expected on the final day with the morning and afternoons expected to be cloudy. There is a reserve day for the final, which can be activated, if needed, although the game will be attempted to be finished by Saturday itself.

Stats and trivia

Indian spinners have picked up 26 wickets in five matches at an average of 12.34, which is the best of all the teams in this tournament. England’s spinners average is the third-best.

Rehan is the only bowler to take three four-wicket hauls in the U-19 World Cups.

England and India are the only two teams to have an average opening partnership of 45-plus in the tournament.

With the ball, India average 4.20 runs before picking their first wicket. England are second with 7.20 runs conceded before taking their first scalp.

Before Prest, the last England captain in an U-19 World Cup final was Owais Shah in 1998.

Stats by Sampath Bandarupalli