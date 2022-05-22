MATCH RECAP: Shorthanded Inter Miami CF II Falls to Orlando City B on the Road

A shorthanded Inter Miami CF II fell to Orlando City B 6-0 at Osceola Heritage Park on a stormy Saturday evening.
Inter Miami II opened the match with a starting XI featuring two First Team loanees alongside a number of professional MLS NEXT Pro and amateur Academy players. CJ dos Santos started in goal; Harvey Neville, Abel Caputo, Ethan Hardin, and Noah Allen formed the backline; David Ruiz, Benjamin Cremaschi, and Kobi Thomas started in midfield; Romeo Beckham, Dairon Reyes, and Shaan Hundal led the team as the front three.
The match marked the first professional start of Ruiz’s career after previously making two substitute appearances thus far in 2022. Thomas, meanwhile, entered the match on the back of goals in consecutive matches, the first two of his professional career.
Just five minutes into the match, inclement weather in the area caused a delay that lasted just over an hour.
Following the resumption of play, the hosts got off to a quick start, netting the opening goal in the eighth minute as Jack Lynn connected with a low cross in front of goal. Orlando then doubled its lead in the 21st minute as Wilfredo Rivera drove a shot home from outside of the box, and added a third in the 31st minute with a header from Brandon Hackenberg after a corner.
A second yellow card for Hardin just before halftime brought Inter Miami to 10 men heading into the second half. The subsequent 45 minutes saw Orlando net three more goals, with Lynn notching two more to complete his hat trick and Victor Yan scoring one.
Inter Miami CF II will aim to bounce back next Sunday, May 29 at 7 p.m. ET when it takes on New York City FC II at DRV PNK Stadium.