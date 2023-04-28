Maternal mortality bill passes Texas House, moves to Senate for consideration

AUSTIN (KXAN) — House Bill 663 handed within the Texas House of Representatives on Friday, which targets to determine a statewide maternal well being knowledge registry.

The bill was once authored by way of Rep. Shawn Thierry, D-Houston and was once filed on Nov. 14, 2022.





Rep. Thierry along side a bunch of Texas lawmakers, puzzled the Texas Department of State Health Services in regards to the behind schedule free up of the 2022 Texas Maternal Mortality Report.

“Maternal mortality and morbidity rates in Texas have been a growing concern for years now, yet many are unaware that the backlog of compiling maternal health records is a significant obstacle in addressing this issue,” mentioned Thierry in a commentary to KXAN. “A lack of timely, accurate, maternal mortality data hinders our ability to identify trends, and implement effective interventions, so I am pleased that HB663 is one step closer to correcting this crisis.”

The House model of the bill will also be learn beneath:

“My bill, HB 663, will play a direct role in improving health outcomes for pregnant women across the state. The objective is to create the first, statewide maternal health data registry so that we can truly begin the meaningful work to prevent all pregnancy related deaths in our state,” Thierry mentioned.