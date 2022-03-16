Matt Chapman trade: Toronto Blue Jays acquire third baseman as Oakland A’s fire sale continues

As quickly because the MLB lockout ended, the Oakland Athletics resumed their fireplace sale by transport first baseman Matt Olson to the Atlanta Braves, successfully ruling final season’s World Collection champions out of the sweepstakes for his or her star veteran Freddie Freeman.

On Wednesday, Oakland struck reached an settlement with the Toronto Blue Jays in a commerce that may ship third baseman Matt Chapman north of the border, CBS Sports activities HQ’s Jim Bowden confirms. In response to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Blue Jays are usually not giving up gamers from their projected Opening Day roster.

In mild of Anthony Rizzo re-signing with the Yankees and the Blue Jays getting Chapman, the race for Freeman is right down to the Rays, Pink Sox, Padres and Dodgers, in keeping with Bowden.

