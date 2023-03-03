Matt Ewalt is the Tribune’s new director of events and live journalism

We are overjoyed to announce the hiring of Matt Ewalt as The Texas Tribune’s director of events and live journalism.
Matt is these days the vp for schooling at the Chautauqua Institution, the place he curates and produces programming for one of the oldest and Most worthy lecture sequence in the nation. He started at Chautauqua in 2006 as the editor for its e-newsletter, The Chautauquan Daily, and he held a number of roles starting from communications to strategic tasks sooner than moving into the VP of schooling place in 2018. Matt used to be integral in development program partnerships with the United Nations Foundation and National Geographic, amongst different entities. And below his management, the variety of the program’s audio system has been more than at any time in its 145-year historical past.
Matt spent two years in his early occupation as a team of workers author and news editor at the Warren Times Observer in Pennsylvania. He attended Carnegie Mellon University, the place he earned a bachelor’s stage in skilled writing and a grasp’s stage in literary and cultural research. Matt will sign up for us full-time on March 27.
In addition, Ellen Burris will sign up for us in a short lived function (April 1 thru November 30) as director of this yr’s Texas Tribune Festival. She brings an outstanding occupation in tournament manufacturing, maximum lately operating as events supervisor for the Beto for Texas gubernatorial marketing campaign. She additionally spent virtually 15 years with SXSW, main a crew of manufacturing staffers to supply loads of events for the world-renowned convention and pageant everyone knows and love. Ellen holds a bachelor’s stage in zoology from the University of Texas at Austin.
Along with deputy events director Michele Gonzalez, technical director Rob Avila and audio/visible engineer Chris Svoboda, we’re elated to be transferring ahead with this type of gifted and skilled staff of events pros.
