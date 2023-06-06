Matt Rife tour: Texas shows, tickets





Texans, get able to giggle out loud as comic Matt Rife is now on a global excursion with over 100 displays scheduled all the way through 2021 and 2022. You could have observed him on TikTok, YouTube, or at the comedy display “Wild N’ Out,” and now you’ll be able to see him carry out reside in particular person.

The ProbleMATTic Tour includes a hilarious promo video on social media, whole with a genie who appears to be like suspiciously like Ashton Kutcher. The excursion will come with 5 back-to-back stops within the tremendous state of Texas.

For those that cannot wait to peer the display, presale tickets for the ProbleMATTic Tour are to be had now at the comic’s web site the usage of the presale code “MATTIX.” General tickets might be to be had beginning on Friday, June ninth at 10 a.m. Don’t leave out out!