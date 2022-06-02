Matt Ryan could become first QB in NFL history to lose to all 32 teams, and here’s how it could happen in 2022

There are 32 groups within the NFL, and over the course of league historical past, no quarterback has ever misplaced to all of them, however that is one thing that might change in 2022.

As pointed out by Pro Football Talk, Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is on the verge of setting an NFL document that no QB desires to set. Since his rookie 12 months in 2008, Ryan has misplaced to 29 of the league’s 32 groups, and there is a likelihood that by the tip of the 2022 season, he may turn into the primary quarterback in NFL historical past to lose to all 32 groups.

Even when he would not hit the 32-team mark, Ryan may nonetheless set the document. If he simply loses to 31 totally different groups, he would turn into the primary QB in league historical past to lose to that many alternative groups. Though there have been seven quarterbacks which have misplaced to 30 groups, no QB has ever hit the 31-team mark.

So what has to occur for Ryan to set this ugly document? Let’s have a look.

In line with Pro Football Reference, there are solely three groups that Ryan has by no means suffered a loss in opposition to — the Raiders, Jaguars and Falcons — and he’ll be going through two of these three groups in the course of the 2022 common season.

The Colts will play at Jacksonville in Week 2, and though that looks like a assured win for Indy, I feel we will all agree that is not the case. If we discovered one factor from final season, it is that there isn’t any such factor as a assured win for the Colts once they play in Jacksonville. The Colts have misplaced seven straight video games on the highway in opposition to the Jags relationship again to 2015. Even when the Colts win in Week 2, the Jags will get one other shot to beat Ryan in Week 6.

If the Jags do pull off a minimum of one win, that may put Ryan in a state of affairs the place he is misplaced to 30 totally different groups. At that time, Ryan would break the document if the Colts have been to lose to the Raiders in Week 10. If the Jags and Raiders each beat the Colts, Ryan would turn into the primary QB to lose to 31 totally different groups.

Ryan may theoretically hit the 32-team mark this season, however issues must get a little bit loopy. To lose to all 32 groups, Ryan must additionally lose a sport to the Falcons, which will not be simple since Atlanta is not on Indy’s schedule this 12 months. The one means the 2 groups may play in 2022 is that if they face one another within the Tremendous Bowl. Though the thought of the Falcons attending to the Tremendous Bowl appears far-fetched, most individuals thought the identical factor a few Bengals’ Tremendous Bowl look in 2021, and everyone knows what occurred there.

If Ryan performed the Falcons within the Tremendous Bowl and misplaced, that may give him a loss to every of the NFL’s 32 groups. If Ryan solely loses to one of many three groups this 12 months, he would have misplaced to 30 totally different groups, which might put him in a tie with Carson Palmer, Brett Favre, Jon Kitna, Alex Smith, Drew Bledsoe, Drew Brees and Matt Hasselbeck because the quarterbacks who’ve misplaced to essentially the most groups.

Derek Carr may additionally hit the 30-team mark if the Raiders lose to the Saints this 12 months. Carr has misplaced to a complete of 29 totally different groups, and of the three he is by no means misplaced to — the Saints, Panthers and Raiders — New Orleans is the one one he’ll be going through this season.

As for Ryan, though he may turn into the primary QB to lose to all 32 groups, he may additionally be a part of the quick checklist of quarterbacks who’ve crushed all 32 groups. There are solely three groups Ryan has by no means crushed — Falcons, Patriots and Steelers — and the Colts might be going through two of them in 2022 (New England and Pittsburgh). If he beats the Patriots and Steelers, Ryan may hit the 32-team mark with a win over Atlanta, however for that to occur, the Falcons must make the Tremendous Bowl.

The excellent news — or unhealthy information — for Ryan is that even when the Falcons do not make the Tremendous Bowl, he will not have to attend lengthy to face them. The Colts are scheduled to play the Falcons in the course of the 2023 common season, and by the point that sport rolls round, a win may make Ryan simply the fifth QB to beat all 32 groups or a loss may make him the primary QB to lose to all 32.

As issues at the moment stand, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Brett Favre are the one 4 quarterbacks who’ve crushed all 32 groups.