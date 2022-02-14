‘Mattress Mack’ loses nearly $10 million in bets after Bengals come up short in Super Bowl

What had been just minutes away from being a franchise-changing night instead turned into yet another dagger in the hearts of the Cincinnati Bengals and their fans, as they gave up a 20-16 lead with under two minutes left in Super Bowl LVI and were unable to respond, losing the game 23-20 and dropping to 0-3 all-time in the Super Bowl. The emotional pain for the Bengals, one of the long-suffering franchises in the NFL, cannot be quantified — Unlike the financial pain that is now being experienced by Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale.

According to a report by the New York Post, Mattress Mack lost a total of $9.5 million in wagers on two separate bets on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl. McIngvale, a furniture salesman in the Houston, Texas area, had stood to earn a profit of $16.15 million in the event the Bengals had held on and won the game.

McIngvale is a regular high-risk, high-reward player on the sports gambling market, which he uses as a means of mitigating risk on furniture giveaways. Unfortunately, his gambling habit has become quite costly: According to Darren Rovell, McIngvale has lost $15.43 million on bets, including bets on the Alabama Crimson Tide winning the college football national championship and the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans winning the Super Bowl.

The dramatic nature of the finish to Super Bowl LVI surely swung the fortunes of bettors on both sides, with those who put their money on the Bengals likely lamenting what might have been given the close game and late penalties and big plays being a huge factor in the outcome of the game.

