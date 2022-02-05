Mavericks-76ers game suffers lengthy delay due to broken basket, despite Boban Marjanovic’s attempts to fix it

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, the NBA comes through. A lengthy delay occurred during Friday night’s nationally televised matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers due to a crooked rim and backboard. After making a 3-pointer with just over six minutes left in the first quarter, Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic noticed that the American Airlines Center rim was tilted to the right and screamed for the officials’ attention.

In an effort to save the day, 7-foot-4 Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic walked out on the court, grabbed the rim and gave it a few hard shakes. Unfortunately his hard work went for naught, as it was eventually deemed that the entire basket needed to be replaced.

Every NBA arena is required to have a back-up basket readily available, and now you see why. The hard-working facilities crew got to work, and eventually got the new basket into position. Play ball, right? Wrong.

The replacement basket ended up being too high, so a further delay was necessary to bring the rim down to the regulation 10-foot height. The game was paused for so long that the social media accounts for the Mavericks and 76ers engaged in a full game of tic-tac-toe. Any way to pass the time.

The game finally resumed with the 76ers leading 19-17 after a delay that lasted over 40 minutes, including a brief warm-up period for both teams.