Mavericks have some of the most vocal fans in NBA, study says

Gambling.com not too long ago carried out a study examining social media knowledge for each and every NBA fanbase to resolve the stage of fan engagement. The study used a social listening device known as “Linkfluence” to take a look at the quantity of posts that each and every group’s distinctive slogan generated right through the 2022-23 season. Based on their findings, the social media presence of each and every NBA group’s fanbase was once ranked from most to least vocal.

Using the slogan “#MFFL,” the Dallas Mavericks’ fans ranked 3rd with 319,317 posts. The study discovered that 21.4% of those posts had been certain and six.91% of them had been damaging, showcasing the rowdy, proud and loud nature of Mavs fans.

The Los Angeles Lakers fans had been regarded as the “most vocal fans” in the NBA with 465,243 posts citing “#LakeShow,” and the Golden State Warriors’ fans took 2d position with 367,926 posts citing “#DubNation.”

On the reverse finish of the scale, Indiana Pacers fans had the least quantity of social media engagement with most effective 12,175 posts citing their team-specific hashtag “#BoomBaby.”

Gambling.com launched a an identical study in March that aimed to spot the “angriest fanbases in the NBA.” The study used social listening equipment to investigate damaging and indignant reactions to each and every NBA group’s social media posts since the starting of the season. Dallas was once discovered to have the easiest proportion of damaging reactions on Facebook (21%), and the fifth-highest proportion of damaging reactions on Twitter (12.1%).

