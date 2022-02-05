Mavericks vs. 76ers odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 4 predictions from proven computer model

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at American Airlines Center. The Mavs are 29-23 overall and 16-10 at home, while Philadelphia is 31-20 overall and 17-9 on the road. Philadelphia will be looking to bounce back from a loss to Washington, as the Sixers had their five-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Dallas had an excellent month of January, but it opened February with a disappointing loss to Oklahoma City on Wednesday night. The Thunder recorded their first winning streak since Dec. 22 when they picked up the 120-114 win in overtime. Dallas got another huge performance from Luka Doncic, who scored 40 points and dished out 10 assists in the loss.

The Mavericks also received 23 points and eight rebounds from Reggie Bullock. They will be without Kristaps Porzingis for the third straight game on Friday due to a bone bruise on his right knee. Dallas has won 13 of its last 15 home games against Philadelphia.

What you need to know about the 76ers

Philadelphia is coming off a disappointing loss of its own, as the 76ers had their five-game hot streak doused by Washington on Wednesday. The Wizards were led by a triple-double effort from Spencer Dinwiddie, springing the upset as 10-point underdogs. Tyrese Maxey scored 22 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out seven assists for Philadelphia.

Maxey was selected to the Rising Stars competition for All-Star Weekend earlier this week. Big man Joel Embiid returned from a one-game absence to score 27 points and grab 14 rebounds in the loss. The 76ers have been outstanding on the road, winning eight of their last nine games.

