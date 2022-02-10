Mavericks vs. Clippers odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 10 predictions from proven computer model

The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at American Airlines Center. Dallas is 32-23 overall and 19-10 at home, while the Clippers are 27-29 overall and 11-16 on the road. This will be the first of consecutive games in Dallas between these teams.

Dallas is favored by seven points in the latest Mavericks vs. Clippers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 216. Before entering any Clippers vs. Mavericks picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 65-36 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning almost $2,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mavs vs. Clippers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Clippers vs. Mavs:

Mavericks vs. Clippers spread: Mavericks -7

Mavericks vs. Clippers over-under: 216 points

Featured Game | Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Dallas is wrapping up a six-game homestand with consecutive games against Los Angeles. The Mavericks dropped the first of these six games in overtime against Oklahoma City last Wednesday, but they have bounced back with a three-game winning streak. Their most recent victory came in a 116-86 blowout over Detroit on Tuesday.

They have now held three straight opponents to fewer than 100 points and rank third in scoring defense overall this season. Luka Doncic scored 33 points and dished out 11 assists in Tuesday’s win, marking the fifth time in six games that he has scored at least 30 points. Jalen Brunson has been playing well too, scoring at least 20 points in three of his last four games.

What you need to know about the Clippers

Los Angeles has lost three of its last four games, including a 135-109 loss at Memphis on Tuesday. The Clippers trailed by as many as 34 points in the blowout loss, allowing the Grizzlies to shoot 51.5 percent from the floor. Los Angeles traded Eric Bledsoe, Keon Johnson and Justise Winslow to Portland for Robert Covington and Norman Powell earlier this week.

Powell scored 16 points in Tuesday’s loss to Memphis. The Clippers remain without leading scorer Paul George due to an elbow injury. They have won and covered the spread in five of their last seven games against Dallas.

How to make Clippers vs. Mavericks picks

The model is leaning over on the total, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Clippers vs. Mavericks? And which side covers well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.