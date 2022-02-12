Mavericks vs. Clippers odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 12 predictions from proven computer model

The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at American Airlines Center. Dallas is 33-23 overall and 20-10 at home, while the Clippers are 27-30 overall and 11-17 on the road. The Mavs picked up a 112-105 win over the Clippers on Thursday night.

What you need to know about the Clippers

Los Angeles is now on a three-game losing streak after falling at Dallas on Thursday night. The Clippers traded Serge Ibaka to Milwaukee for Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye, who are both expected to be available on Saturday. Ibaka was sharing time with Ivica Zubac and Isaiah Hartenstein at the center position

The Clippers are playing without leading scorer Paul George, who is out indefinitely with an elbow injury. Point guard Reggie Jackson is the active scoring leader, averaging 16.5 points and 4.2 assists per game. Los Angeles has covered the spread in nine of its last 12 trips to Dallas.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Dallas is on a four-game winning streak, recording wins over Philadelphia, Atlanta, Detroit and Los Angeles. All-Star Luka Doncic poured in a career-high 51 points in Thursday’s win over the Clippers, including 28 in the first quarter. Doncic has averaged 30.2 points in 11 career games against Los Angeles.

The Mavericks made a significant move at the trade deadline, sending Kristaps Porzingis to Washington for Spencer Dinwiddie, Davis Bertans and a second-round pick. Dinwiddie and Bertans are expected to be available on Saturday. Dallas has covered the spread in six of its last seven home games.

