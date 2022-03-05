Mavericks vs. Kings prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, March 5 best bets from model on 71-44 run

The Dallas Mavericks welcome the Sacramento Kings to American Airlines Center for a Western Conference matchup on Saturday. The Mavericks are 21-11 at home this season with a 38-25 overall record. The Kings enter at 24-41 overall but with two wins in the last three games. Luka Doncic (toe) is listed as questionable for Dallas, with Maxi Kleber (ankle) ruled out. Richaun Holmes (back) is listed as questionable for Sacramento.

Tipoff is at 5 p.m. ET in Dallas. Caesars Sportsbook lists Dallas as the 7.5-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 222 in the latest Kings vs. Mavericks odds. Before making any Mavericks vs. Kings picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 19 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 71-44 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning more than $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mavs vs. Kings, and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Kings vs. Mavs:

Kings vs. Mavericks spread: Mavericks -7.5

Kings vs. Mavericks over-under: 222 points

Kings vs. Mavericks money line: Mavericks -340, Kings +270

Sacramento: The Kings are 20-22 against the spread in conference games

Dallas: The Mavericks are 27-15 against the spread in conference games

Featured Game | Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings

Why the Kings can cover

Sacramento’s defense should benefit from a few shortcomings of Dallas. The Mavericks are second-worst in the NBA in second-chance points per game on offense, and Dallas is No. 28 in the league in points in the paint. The Mavericks are heavily reliant on a single offensive entity, and Dallas doesn’t put pressure on opponents in transition, ranking No. 26 in the NBA in fast-break points. The Kings do a very good job in avoiding fouls, allowing only 20.6 free-throw attempts per game, and that can help to swing the math toward Sacramento.

On offense, the Kings are above-average overall in scoring 110.0 points per game. Sacramento also ranks in the top five of the NBA in both free throw attempts (22.8 per game) and points in the paint (49.2 per game), illustrating impressive aggression in attacking the rim.

Why the Mavericks can cover

The Mavericks are flying high recently, winning 21 of the last 28 games. Over that two-month sample, Dallas ranks No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rating, giving up only 1.06 points per possession. The Mavericks are in the top eight of the NBA in 3-pointers allowed, 3-point accuracy allowed, free-throw attempts allowed, defensive rebound rate and assists allowed this season. On offense, Dallas is in the top five of the NBA in 2-point accuracy, making 54.2 percent of shots, and the Mavericks commit only 12.6 turnovers per contest.

Dallas is also shooting the ball well in recent days, making nearly 37 percent of 3-point attempts since the calendar flipped to 2022. Sacramento is in the bottom tier of the NBA in defensive rating, giving up 114.3 points per 100 possessions, and the Kings are No. 26 or worse in field-goal percentage allowed, second-chance points allowed, 2-point percentage allowed, 3-point percentage allowed and points allowed in the paint.

How to make Kings vs. Mavericks picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning over on the total, predicting a combined 224 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mavs vs. Kings? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.