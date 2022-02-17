Mavericks vs. Pelicans odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 17 predictions from proven computer model

A Southwest Division battle is on tap when the Dallas Mavericks (34-24) hit the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans (23-35) at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 17 at Smoothie King Center. Dallas is coming off a 107-99 win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday, and has won five of its last six. New Orleans lost to Memphis 121-109 in its last outing, and has dropped three of its last four. Zion Williamson (foot) remains out for the Pelicans and Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) remains out for the Pelicans.

The Mavericks are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Mavericks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 215. Before making any Mavericks vs. Pelicans picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the red-hot computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 67-39 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pelicans vs. Mavericks, and just locked in its coveted picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Pelicans vs. Mavericks:

Pelicans vs. Mavericks spread: Pelicans +3.5

Pelicans vs. Mavericks over-under: 215 points

Pelicans vs. Mavericks moneyline: Dallas -140, New Orleans +120

Featured Game | New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks

What you need to know about the Pelicans

The contest between the Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with New Orleans falling 121-109 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for New Orleans was the play of shooting guard CJ McCollum, who had 30 points and seven assists in addition to six boards.

The Pelicans are still rebuilding, and they definitely are feeling the absence of Williamson. That said, McCollum has been outstanding in the four games he’s played for New Orleans since being acquired via trade, averaging 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. The Pelicans are 28-29-1 against the spread in 2021-22.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Meanwhile, Dallas was able to grind out a solid victory over the Miami Heat on Tuesday, winning 107-99. The Mavericks’ power forward Maxi Kleber filled up the stat sheet, picking up 19 points along with six rebounds and five blocks.

On paper, this matchup definitely favors Dallas. The Mavericks are allowing 103.0 points per game (second best in the NBA), while the Pelicans are scoring only 106.1 points per game (fifth worst in the league). Luka Doncic continues to play MVP-caliber basketball for Dallas, averaging 27 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists per game. The Mavericks are 31-26-1 against the spread in 2021-22.

How to make Mavericks vs. Pelicans picks

The model has simulated Pelicans vs. Mavericks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over on the point total, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the model’s Pelicans vs. Mavericks pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Thursday’s Mavericks vs. Pelicans matchup? And which side of the spread hits over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Pelicans vs. Mavericks spread to back Thursday, all from the advanced model on a 67-39 run on its top-rated NBA picks, and find out.