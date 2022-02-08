Mavericks vs. Pistons odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 8 predictions from proven computer model

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Detroit Pistons at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the American Airlines Center. The Mavericks are 31-23 overall and 18-10 at home, while Detroit is 12-41 overall and 4-23 on the road. Dallas is 2-1 through the first three games of its six-game homestand.

Dallas is favored by 11 points in the latest Mavericks vs. Pistons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 213.5.

Mavericks vs. Pistons spread: Mavericks -11

Mavericks vs. Pistons over-under: 214 points

Featured Game | Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Dallas has bounced back from an overtime loss to Oklahoma City with consecutive wins over Philadelphia and Atlanta. The Mavericks were without star Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson for most of the third quarter against Atlanta due to foul trouble, but they still found a way to outscore the Hawks by five points in the second half. They were also missing Tim Hardaway Jr., who is out indefinitely after having foot surgery last week.

Reggie Bullock has stepped up in Hardaway’s place, averaging 19.6 points over his last five games. Doncic overcame his foul trouble to record his third triple-double in his last four games, scoring 18 points, dishing out 11 assists and grabbing 10 rebounds. The Mavericks will be without forward Kristaps Porzingis (knee) on Tuesday for the fifth-straight game.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit has dropped four games in a row and has lost eight of its last nine games overall. The Pistons have been without star rookie Cade Cunningham for the last three games, as he is recovering from a hip pointer. He was a game-time decision against Minnesota on Sunday, so the team is hopeful that he will be available on Tuesday night.

The Pistons whittled a 13-point deficit down to five points with 3:55 remaining against Minnesota, but they were held to just three points the rest of the way. Power forward Jerami Grant leads Detroit with 19.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, while Saddiq Bey is adding 15.8 points. They have won just two of their last 20 road games.

