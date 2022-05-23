Mavericks vs. Warriors: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Through 1 Quarter

The Golden State Warriors came in underdogs but currently have the Dallas Mavericks on Upset Alert. a victory is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but the Warriors are up 25-24

The Dubs haven’t had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to eight points or fewer. Point guard Luka Doncic has done his best for Dallas, currently boasting ten points (42% of their total) along with six boards.

Who’s Playing

Golden State @ Dallas

Current Records: Golden State 2-0; Dallas 0-2

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 9 p.m. ET Sunday at American Airlines Center. Golden State will be strutting in after a win while Dallas will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Warriors are hoping for another victory. They came out on top against the Mavericks by a score of 126-117 this past Friday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 72-58 deficit. The Dubs’ success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but point guard Stephen Curry led the charge as he shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 32 points, five assists and eight rebounds.

Golden State is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Indiana Pacers Jan. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 121-117. In other words, don’t count Dallas out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center — Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center — Dallas, Texas TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $85.85

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Golden State have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Dallas.