Mavericks vs. Warriors odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Mar. 3 prediction from proven computer model

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks are 37-25 overall and 20-11 at home, while Golden State is 43-19 overall and 17-12 on the road. Golden State blew a 21-point lead in a loss to Dallas at home on Sunday.

Mavericks vs. Warriors spread: Mavericks -2.5

Mavericks vs. Warriors over-under: 219.5 points

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Dallas has now won four of its last five games, including consecutive wins over the Warriors and Lakers earlier this week. The Mavericks scored 33 of the final 41 points in a comeback win over Golden State on Sunday, marking the biggest comeback in the NBA this season. They were able to build on that momentum with a 109-104 win over Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Luka Doncic scored 25 points and Jalen Brunson added 22 points in Tuesday’s win. Dallas was 11.5 games behind Golden State in the standings on Christmas, but it can get within five games of the Warriors with a win on Thursday. The Mavericks have covered the spread in nine of their last 10 games.

What you need to know about the Warriors

Golden State led by as many as 21 points in the third quarter and held a 19-point lead with under 10 minutes to play on Sunday. It was the biggest collapse from a Golden State squad since 2007. The Warriors were without Klay Thompson (illness), and he is listed as questionable for Thursday as is Damion Lee (quadriceps).

Thompson was also absent for a 129-114 loss to Minnesota on Tuesday. The Warriors will be looking to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season on Thursday night. They have only covered the spread once in their last eight games, but they are still in second place in the Western Conference standings.

