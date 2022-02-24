Mavs’ first games after All-Star break offer critical chance to improve Western Conference seeding

The Mavericks on Wednesday returned from their All-Star break healthier, riding momentum from six wins in their last seven games and with ample reasons to feel optimistic about the regular season’s final 23 games.

Good thing. They need all the healthy bodies and positive karma they can muster because their next six games could determine their chances of earning home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

“I like the way that we’re trending on both sides of the ball, offense and defense,” coach Jason Kidd said after the Mavericks late-afternoon, early-evening practice at American Airlines Center.

“Sometimes with the break, you kind of ease back into things. So we’ll see, this being our first time together, of trying to get that rhythm back and playing that level of basketball we were playing before the break.”

Luka Doncic was given Wednesday off, a small but needed reprieve after being the only Mavericks player to take part in All-Star weekend in Cleveland.

Doncic will return to practice Thursday before the Mavericks (35-24) travel to Salt Lake City to begin an important stretch in which they can ill-afford to do too much post-All-Star easing.

Dallas is fifth in the Western Conference, 1.5 games behind the fourth-place Jazz (36-22), whom they will play twice in 10 days, plus another meeting in late-March.

Friday’s game begins a three-game road trip that continues with games against Golden State and the Lakers. Sunday’s game against the 42-17 Warriors is the first of two meetings in four days against Golden State.

Of the Mavericks’ final 23 games, 16 are against teams that currently would be either in the playoffs or the 7th-through-10th-seed play-in games in each conference.

“Our mindset going in is competing at the highest-level possible and preparing for the next phase of the season (and) continue to build our chemistry,” center Dwight Powell said.

“I think we’re in a good place right now — and I think there’s still a lot of room for improvement, which is super-exciting.”

The weeklong All-Star break might not have come at an optimal time from a momentum standpoint, but it was needed in terms of providing healing time for injured players.

Reggie Bullock (right hip contusion), Trey Burke (right shoulder sprain), Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness) and Frank Ntilikina (left ankle soreness) missed games before the break, but all practiced on Wednesday, Kidd said. Theo Pinson (fractured finger) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot fracture) remain out.

Kidd emphasized on Wednesday that it will be a challenge to work those players back while continuing to phase trade acquisitions Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans into the rotation.

Dwinwiddie and Bertans have only been Mavericks for two games. Kidd said much of the final 23 games will be spent “looking at different lineups . . . see how they handle different situations.”

It’s been a decade since the Mavericks had homecourt advantage in a playoff series, dating to the championship season of 2010-11, when at 57-25 they entered the postseason as a No. 3 seed.

Dallas entered last year’s postseason as the West’s No. 5 seed, but their post-All-Star break circumstance is far different this season.

A year ago they entered the COVID-19-shortened season’s All-Star break with an 18-16 record and in eighth place in the West. They finished strong, 24-14 the rest of the way, but it took every win and owning the tie-breaker over Portland and the Lakers to eke out the No. 5 seed and avoid the play-in tournament.

This season, at least not to this point, the Mavericks aren’t feeling the stress of avoiding the play-in. Seventh-place Minnesota trails Dallas by four games in the loss column.

Dallas has every reason to look forward in the standings, not behind, especially given Utah’s injury-related struggles. Since New Year’s Eve, Dallas is 19-6. Utah, since completing a six-game winning streak on Jan. 1 to climb to 26-9, has lost 13 of 23 games.

Utah lost six of the eight games that star guard Donovan Mitchell missed with a concussion in late January and early February. Utah has won five of six games since his return, but he left All-Star weekend with a non-COVID illness and his status for Friday is uncertain.

“It’s going to be a great test for us,” Powell said. “And I think it’s a good way to really come off the bat and have that challenge.”

The Mavericks have 10 games remaining at home, 13 away. Utah has 10 at home, 13 away.

The immediate road ahead will be Dallas’ most challenging. Eight of its next 12 games are on the road, but after that the difficulty of schedule levels out.

According to Elias Sports, the Western Conference teams with the most difficult remaining schedules, based on opponents’ combined winning percentages, are the Lakers (.538), Utah (.517), Minnesota (.516) and Golden State (.513).

Dallas’ remaining opponents have a combined 486-514 record, a .486 percentage.

The Mavericks have momentum and the NBA’s hottest player in Doncic. The next couple of weeks will show how high they can climb for playoff seeding.

+++

Find more Mavericks coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.