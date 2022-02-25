Mavs head into NBA’s 2nd half with Luka Doncic playing at an MVP level, but shouldering a heavy load

Luka Doncic returned to practice Thursday following his all-too-brief post-All-Star weekend sabbatical.

“I need more of those in the regular season,” he said with a smile.

We think he was mostly joking. He certainly seemed in good spirits. Why wouldn’t he be? He appeared to be on Cloud Nine following his Sunday anointing hug from Michael Jordan. And in his last four Mavericks games he’s averaged 41.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 7.0 assists.

As fifth-place Dallas returns to action Friday night in Salt Lake City in what might be a playoff preview against fourth-place Utah, the Mavericks can draw confidence from the fact that Doncic is in the midst of his most dominant offensive stretch in four NBA seasons.

“I think he’s playing at an All-Star, not just All-Star, but an MVP level right now,” coach Jason Kidd said. “And that’s what we need going into the second half.”

Whether Doncic can eventually join Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic in what up to now has been a two-man MVP race is a question for another day. To put it succinctly for now, it’s a long shot.

The more relevant questions for the Mavericks are: Is Doncic’s run, which includes averages of 35.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 9.8 assists in the last ten games, sustainable?

Or are these gaudy numbers a product of necessity? At the start of this Doncic run, second-leading scorer Kristaps Porzingis missed five games with a knee bruise. His most recent games of 51, 45, 21 and 49 points date back to the night Porzingis was traded to Washington for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.

“It was just games, you know?” Doncic said Thursday with a shrug. “I know everybody talks the trade or something, but it’s just games. Sometimes you feel good; sometimes you don’t. And sometimes you feel bad or sometimes worse. I just felt good, so I think that was it.”

The Mavericks have won eight of their last 11 games and six of their last seven, so if Doncic’s onslaught continues it well could mean more victories and no one would be complaining.

Eventually, though, we’ll find out how the Mavericks ultimately compensate for losing Porzingis’ 19.2-point scoring average. And for that matter the 14.2 points Tim Hardaway Jr. was averaging before he broke his foot on Jan. 25.

Will Doncic continue to shoulder a larger scoring load? Will a clear No. 2 scorer emerge from among Jalen Brunson (16.3 per game) or perhaps Dinwiddie, who was averaging 12.6 points with the Wizards but has scored 12 points in two games as a Maverick?

Or will Dallas rely on a committee of scorers behind Doncic until the franchise is able to acquire a co-star for him, a process that could take multiple seasons?

“I think Luka’s the type of player that can carry the load for not just four games, but most of the season,” Kidd said. “And you saw that before the break, he’s playing at a very high level. And not just the points, but being able to find guys, set the table for the rest of the guys are on the floor.”

Trying to determine those answers by experimenting with lineup combinations while playing eight of the next 12 games on the road amid a playoff race isn’t ideal, but that’s where the Mavericks are.

And any formula that includes Doncic playing at an MVP-level isn’t a bad starting place.

