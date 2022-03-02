Mavs surging, Cowboys coming and going, and our favorite/least favorite interviews

Editor’s note: Welcome to our podcast, SportsDay Insider, hosted by Dallas Morning News sports writers Kevin Sherrington, Evan Grant and David Moore. Hear their expert analysis, hot takes and humor about the things you’d expect — Cowboys, Mavs, Rangers, Stars — and a few things you didn’t see coming, each Tuesday afternoon in The News’ podcast feed.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles the ball up the court against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (Jeff Chiu / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

[2:20] Callie Caplan leads her SportsDay Insiders — Kevin Sherrington, David Moore and Evan Grant — in a discussion of the Mavs’ biggest win of the season. Kevin eats a little crow over the contributions of Spencer Dinwiddie, acquired in the Kristaps Porzingis trade, and makes Jason Kidd a Coach of the Year candidate.

[12:25] The panel reveals its favorite and least-favorite coaches to interview. Hint: Buck Showalter may not want to listen.

[25:21] David outlines the Cowboys’ week at the combine and we poll the panel on the free agents we expect to return or be let go. Hint: Amari Cooper may not want to listen.

