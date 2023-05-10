Max Fried injury update: Braves ace lands on IL with forearm strain, reportedly no concern about Tommy John

The Atlanta Braves have positioned left-handed pitcher Max Fried on the injured listing on account of a strained forearm. Fried’s injured listing stint is backdated to May 6, and in a corresponding transfer, left-handed pitcher Danny Young has been recalled from Triple-A to fill his position within the lively roster. Teams are allowed to retroactively practice an IL designation for as much as 72 hours, equipped the participant didn’t seem in a recreation throughout the period in-between length.

According to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman, Fried’s MRI didn’t point out a necessity for Tommy John surgical treatment. However, Fried’s keep on the injured listing is predicted to be long as he’s going to be close down till his forearm heals. He’ll then continue to throw and construct his power, necessarily requiring every other spring coaching length.

Fried, 29, is making his 2d shuttle to the IL this season, as he prior to now ignored a couple of weeks because of a strained hamstring. In his 5 begins this season, he had an excellent 2.08 ERA (215 ERA+) and a 4.17 strikeout-to-walk ratio. However, his most up-to-date efficiency towards the Baltimore Orioles noticed him surrendering seven runs (5 of them earned) over six innings, with a quite decrease speed in comparison to his seasonal reasonable, albeit through most effective 0.2 mph.

Braves Manager Brian Snitker instructed newshounds over the weekend that the staff used to be “just going through some things,” because the beginning pitcher slot for Wednesday’s recreation towards the Boston Red Sox remained unannounced, regardless of it being Fried’s flip within the rotation.

Fried is the second one Braves pitcher to hit the injured listing, with right-hander Kyle Wright already sidelined ultimate Wednesday because of a strained shoulder. Additionally, Ian Anderson, Huascar Ynoa, and Kolby Allaird also are now not to be had for the staff, because of Tommy John surgical treatment and indirect accidents.

The Braves have a couple of choices to choose between in Triple-A, and rookie left-handers Dylan Dodd and Jared Shuster are the obvious applicants to take the ball for the Braves, as they have got already mixed for 5 big-league begins this season.