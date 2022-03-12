Max Muncy expects to be ready for Opening Day, says signing Freddie Freeman would be ‘pretty incredible’

When the common season begins on April 7, Max Muncy expects to be within the lineup for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He instructed reporters, including The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, he feels good following final season’s left elbow harm, and he is been hitting since January. “It is a kind of accidents that might not be again to regular till subsequent yr, who is aware of?” Muncy added.
Here is Muncy taking batting observe on the crew’s spring coaching complicated Saturday:
Muncy suffered an ulnar collateral ligament harm (the Tommy John surgical procedure ligament) within the ultimate recreation of the common season final yr. An errant throw introduced his arm into the operating path of Brewers utility man Jace Peterson, and the 2 collided at first base. Muncy missed the postseason, and in November, he stated he was not sure he’d be prepared for Opening Day.
The elbow is doing effectively sufficient that, along with taking batting observe, Muncy additionally took floor balls at second base Saturday. Muncy has performed 155 video games at second within the huge leagues (the shift makes it simpler to cover subpar defenders at second these days) and that is notable as a result of the Dodgers are stated to be pursuing free agent first baseman Freddie Freeman.
Though a Freeman signing would power Muncy to maneuver off first base, his typical place, he’s in favor of signing the 2020 NL MVP.
“I believe he could be fairly unimaginable on this lineup. He is probably the greatest hitters within the recreation,” Muncy instructed reporters, including Ardaya and MLB.com’s Juan Toribio, on Saturday. “Any crew could be glad to have him, particularly us.”
In fact, the Nationwide League is getting the designated hitter this season, so the Dodgers wouldn’t must play Muncy at second base ought to they signal Freeman. They might merely put him at DH (with Chris Taylor or Gavin Lux at second), which could be a good suggestion early within the season, simply to take it straightforward on the elbow.
Final season, the 31-year-old Muncy authored a .249/.368/.527 batting line with 36 house runs in 144 video games previous to the harm. Since his 2018 breakout, he ranks fourth amongst all hitters in house runs (118) and 13th amongst certified hitters in OPS+ (136).
Source link
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL