Maxi Kleber on the Mavericks flipping the switch defensively, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more

Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber joined The Hardline on Sportsradio 96.7-FM/1310-AM The Ticket recently to talk about his team’s recent success, playing with Luka Doncic and more. Here are some of the highlights.

Was there some moment when the Mavs clicked defensively?

Kleber: “It’s kind of impossible to answer, but at the same time I think it’s just time. Because it was a new training staff, new players, we have a new system offensively and defensively. And once that clicked and everybody really trusted the system, I think we saw ‘wow, we can actually be a really good defensive team.’ And we had this new goal of keeping opponents under 100 points and stuff like that. We just took it really personal and I think that just created a certain edge in everybody’s mind and changed it a little bit. Even when we’re struggling with shooting, the fact that we play such good defense helps us to win games anyway…

“This league is way too good for one-on-one defense. There’s guys like Kevin Durant and Steph Curry. They just shoot from anywhere and it’s hard to guard them one on one, but it really helps when you know you have your teammates on your back when somebody beats you, you’re going to help them and the next guy’s going to help that guy. It just creates a different kind of trust and it helps us offensively, of course, too.”

On the additions of Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans to the Mavs…

Kleber: “They came here with a super good attitude. They’re amazing guys, they fit in right away in the team and the team chemistry has been amazing with them as well, so nothing’s changed there. I think they’re just happy to play and also play for something. Spencer’s a really good playmaker and he’s showing his skills right now, making big-time shots too, helping us win games like in Golden State. Bertans is probably one of the craziest shooters I’ve ever seen. He is such a quick trigger. It’s really hard to find a solution for a guy on defense like this because he opens up the floor so much because you just have to respect him. It’s really fun to see those guys enjoying the time here because they really love it too and I think everybody can see that.”

Was it difficult saying goodbye to Kristaps Porzingis?

Kleber: “Yeah. KP was with us for a long time and he’s a great locker room guy. We had a lot of fun talks and all that so we’re going to miss him. But we at the same time know this is a business and just part of a deal that could’ve hit anybody. But yeah, it’s always sad when you have to let somebody go that you’ve played with for a long time just because you have those connections. It’s kind of like a brotherhood, it’s like your family. A lot of our guys are European and not from America so this is basically our family. Definitely miss him.”

On Russia invading Ukraine…

Kleber: “Yeah, this is definitely talk in the locker room. And not just between players, but between staff and everybody. It’s a very sad thing to see what’s happening over there. So many people had to flee, so many people died already. It’s a very sad thing. I don’t even know how to describe it. In the 21st century that we live in, things like that shouldn’t happen. Obviously, it’s very sad. My family lives in Germany so they’re very close too so I think this is a topic for everybody right now.”

Are you in constant contact with your family overseas?

Kleber: “Yeah. Constant contact, exchanging, seeing the updates, everybody is on the news 24/7 trying to see what is happening in the world and hoping for it ending.”

On if players get caught just watching Luka Doncic dueling with stars like LeBron James…

Kleber: “It kind of happens at times, especially when you’re on the bench. It’s something that’s fun to watch when you’re on the court. You still have to be ready because Luka is one of the most creative passers so you have to be ready to get the ball and can’t only watch. For sure it’s a fun sight… Like yesterday, he did another amazing putback dunk, which I’ve never seen from him before… Every game, I feel like there’s something new with this guy. He just surprises everybody every game.”

