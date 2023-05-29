May 28, 2023 – PBS News Weekend full episode

Viewers tuning in to PBS News Weekend on Sunday might be supplied with probably the most up-to-date information in regards to the settlement in theory not too long ago reached through the White House and Congressional GOP in regards to the debt ceiling deal. Additionally, the significance of getting in-person clinical interpreters for Asian Americans with restricted English skillability might be highlighted, because it performs an important function in making sure their total well being and wellbeing. The program may also characteristic the unbelievable tale of Capt. Frances Brown Wai, a hero of World War II. Finally, audience will give you the option to witness a significant second between a grandfather and his grandson as he tells him about his particular wartime task.