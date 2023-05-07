It is 11:46 p.m. ET on May 6, 2023.

A Photo Shows the Gunman’s AR-15 Style Weapon, Body Armor, and Extra Magazines







This image displays an AR-15 taste weapon.



Obtained via CNN



CNN has received a photograph that looks to turn the gunman from Saturday’s shooting in Allen, Texas mendacity at the flooring with a police officer status over him.

The shooter within the photograph seems to be dressed in frame armor with a number of further magazines at the chest equipment, and an AR-15 taste weapon within reach. The photograph turns out to were taken out of doors a cafe on the mall.

CNN is best appearing the weapon, the frame armor, and the magazines within the photograph and isn’t showing the officer or the gunman’s face because of the graphic nature of the picture.