May 6 election in North Texas: Here’s what you should know

Just six months in the past, we had a large midterm election. Now, North Texans have already got any other giant vote casting day arising at the calendar.

Another Election Day will day position throughout North Texas on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

As same old, we will have the entire newest effects here because the come in, taking a look in real-time at how citizens all through Dallas-Fort Worth and around the state of Texas solid their ballots in this spherical of vote casting.

While this 12 months’s May elections would possibly no longer get as a lot consideration as a November basic election, they are going to nonetheless come with a number of key problems for citizens throughout North Texas, and have an array of native college board and municipal elections.

Voters in McKinney, as an example, will make a decision on a $200 million bond proposal to expand the McKinney National Airport for business use.

Dallas and Fort Worth, in the meantime, are a number of the towns conserving mayoral elections, and whilst mayors Eric Johnson and Mattie Parker face little opposition, each towns will nonetheless have ever-important town council seats up for grabs.

School board positions — reasonably the arguable roles at the moment — also are at the line. (If you’re no longer certain what college district you reside in. you can in finding out here.)

The time limit to sign in to vote in the May election used to be April 6. If you’re no longer certain whether or not you are registered, you can test by way of visiting the Texas Secretary of State’s web site here.

If you simply registered to vote just lately, you will obtain a voter registration certificates inside of 30 days. It’ll include your voter information, together with the Voter Unique Identifier quantity had to replace your voter registration on-line. If the certificates has unsuitable information, you’ll want to notice corrections and ship it on your native voter registrar once imaginable.

Early vote casting for the May 6 election starts April 24.

To observe election effects as they arrive in, make sure you stay a detailed eye in this web page. You too can obtain the unfastened WFAA app and join indicators to practice together with election effects as they arrive in reside.

Detailed information on elections in Dallas, Fort Worth and McKinney are under.

For different towns, stay scrolling, and you’ll in finding hyperlinks to county election pages the place you can see the entire information you’ll be introduced with in your poll this election.



