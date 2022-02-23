Maya Millete disappearancer: California man Larry Millete charged in missing wife’s murder left a suspicious trail — including a review for a spellcaster

When Maya Millete, a mother of three vanished from her home in Chula Vista, California in January 2021, her friends and family soon became suspicious of her husband Larry. The couple had been having marital problems for the past year and Maya had indicated she wanted to leave the marriage.

Maya and Larry Millete Maricris Drouaillet



As investigators looked into the case, they say they learned that Larry had grown desperate for her to stay and had turned to some unusual methods.

“There are people on the internet that’ll sell you for five bucks, you know, how to make a spell that will get her to be attracted to you. … And that’s what he tried to do,” said Billy Little, a former criminal defense investigator for the U.S. Navy, who helped Maya’s family in the early days of the investigation. Little says Larry had contacted numerous spellcasters and even wrote a review for one.

A photo of Larry Millete’s witchcraft altar. Attorney Billy Little says he found evidence that Larry Millete purchased spells online. According to Little, Larry first tried spells to get Maya to fall back in love with him. But as the couple’s marital problems worsened, police say, Larry eventually wanted to harm her. Billy Little



“And he writes of this spellcaster … ‘She is kind, professional and courteous. My casting has not yet manifested, but I’m really hoping and counting on it.’ … leaving a review like one would leave on Yelp for a food order,” “48 Hours” contributor Jonathan Vigliotti commented.

“Like, it’s an Uber ride. … Like, “Oh, five stars. Good job spellcaster,” said Little.

“So, he’s not quite as smart as he thinks he is. He doesn’t realize that all of that stuff is pointing the finger at him.” Little added.

Maya Millete was last seen on January 7, 2021. Maricris Drouaillet



Larry Millete was arrested for his wife’s murder in October 2021 and has pleaded not guilty. He says his wife left to start a new life.

If you have information on the case, contact the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-691-5139.

