Mayor Draws Three Opponents

Mayor David Holt, who is seeking reelection on Tuesday, Feb. 8, has drawn three opponents.

Mayor Holt is being opposed by Carol Hefner, Jimmy Lawson and Frank Urbanic.

Holt

The incumbent mayor announced his reelection candidacy on Dec. 17.

He is seeking a second term.

The mayor is stressing first-term mayoral successes, as well as his broad support and strong pr

He took office-election support throughout the community.

He took office in April 2018, having been elected that February as Oklahoma City’s 36th mayor with 78.5 percent of the vote.

That was the largest vote percentage achieved by a non-incumbent candidate for mayor since 1947.

The vote Mr. Holt the youngest mayor of Oklahoma City since 1923.

Also, he became the city’s first Native American mayor, as well as the youngest mayor of a U.S. city with more than 500,000 residents.

Mayor Holt’s “One OKC” message reflects his belief that Oklahoma City can continue to thrive only if we set aside the things that divide us and find common purpose.

“He applies that philosophy of unity to his four top priorities,” a campaign official noted.

These are those priorities:

Maintaining upgrades in core services, including streets, transit, infrastructure, police and fire protection

Continuing our improvements in quality of life and our commitment to economic growth through MAPS & other initiatives

Supporting and improving public education

Incorporating the diversity of our city into decision-making

In his second year in office, Mayor Holt recorded his signature achievement, shepherding the development and successful passage of MAPS 4, an ambitious, nearly $1 billion package that will address 16 critical challenges and opportunities.

The development process Mayor Holt led for MAPS 4 raised the bar for inclusivity and transparency and culminated in a unanimous Council vote for the package. On December 10, 2019, the voters of Oklahoma City overwhelmingly approved the eight-year, one-cent sales tax to fund MAPS 4 with 72 percent of the vote, the highest percentage of support for any sales tax in modern Oklahoma City history.

Information on the Holt campaign is available at his website: holtformayor.com.

Hefner

Businesswoman and community leader Carol Hefner is running a determined campaign to unseat the incumbent mayor.

Announcing her candidacy in an appearance before a conservative group, Mrs. Hefner said “Oklahoma City is the No. 1 town in America.”

“We deserve the best leadership,” she stated. “A leader who looks out at our skyline and beyond and sees nothing but potential instead of getting bogged down by petty politics and progressive kow-towing.”

Mrs. Hefner grew up in the Deer Creek area and before entering the business arena worked in radio and television. Her husband is Robert Hefner IV, whose great father served as mayor of the city.

Muskogee Politico sketched Mrs. Hefner’s background in an early report on her candidacy:

“Hefner now serves in a variety of business and community leadership positions,” the article read. “She is the vice president of her family-owned real estate development firm. Hefner serves on the Commission on the Status of Women, the board of directors of the Little Light School for Children of Incarcerated Parents and has previously served on the board of Cavett Camps for Special Needs Children.”

The past co-chairman of a Republican presidential campaign in Oklahoma, Hefner is also a former fundraising chairman for the Oklahoma Republican Party.

She was inaugural coordinator for Gov. Kevin Stitt in 2019. Carol Hefner and her husband are developers of “Galimaro Steak sauce,” a popular “Made in Oklahoma” item.

Mrs. Hefner pledged “conservative leadership that handles the real issues.”

She listed these priority concerns for her campaign: “Empowering our law enforcement to keep our streets safe. Fighting back against CRT in our children’s education. Bringing back jobs and small businesses to our communities. Standing up to the failed Biden Presidency and the radical Left agenda.”

She added, “It’s time we give this RINO mayor the boot.”

Information on the Hefner campaign is available at her website:

Lawson

A newcomer to electoral politics, Jimmy Lawson has been busy in the New Year, aiming at the Feb. 8 election for mayor of Oklahoma City, in which he wants to unseat incumbent Mayor David Holt.

As a candidate, Mr. Lawson marched with supporters in last month’s Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade.

He has sponsored voter registration drives to bring new people into the political system, done interviews on radio stations and with reporters across the metropolitan area.

Often deemed a long-shot, he has name identification and familiarity for work to support high school friend (and fellow John Marshall High School basketball player) Julius Jones.

That advocacy, in coalition with groups and individuals across a broad spectrum of opinion, ultimately succeeded in garnering commutation of Jones’ controversial 1999 death sentence to life without possibility of parole.

An educator, mentor, former energy industry worker — among other professional incarnations – in late January Lawson was campaigning without drama.

Mr. Lawson delivered a couple of mild critiques of the incumbent, saying, “When I have the meetings, I ask a bunch of questions, I ask the people to come to share what do they not like. What I hear is that the current leadership is not visible — not ‘palpable.’ Citizens can’t feel the presence of the current leadership.

The candidate has support from a range of center-left activist organizations and self-identified “Progressive” groups. But in social media and comments to reporters, he does not stress those broad alliances or endorsements:

“My strategy is a little different – the voters themselves will win this race. I’m working to get to the ones who can help me.”

In the exchange with this reporter, he added, “What separates me from the others… is that I have applicable experience in ‘commonality’ – my experience with work, career, raising a family, going through the experiences of life. I will bring commonality into play as principle at the leadership level.”

Asked for final thoughts, Lawson reflected, “If the people are looking for a leader, for those who will dedicate themselves, and won’t allow political conundrums to filter the decision making process, then I’m that guy.”

Information on the Lawson campaign is available at his website: facebook.com/lawsonforokc.

Urbanic

Having served on four combat deployments to the Middle East, Lieut. Col. Frank Urbanic is a U.S. Air Force veteran.

After flying more than 90 combat missions over Afghanistan and Iraq during his career, Lieut. Col. Urbanic has been awarded three Air Medals.

The retired lieutenant colonel is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma and did undergraduate studies at Texas A&M University.

He received a master of business administration degree from the University of Oklahoma and he received a law degree from Texas Tech University.

Lieut. Col. Urbanic challenged Guthrie’s COVID-19 lockdown order because, he said, it violated many of the fundamental rights of its citizens, such as the right to free exercise of religion.

While suit was pending, Guthrie rescinded the challenged ordinance and replaced it with less-restrictive regulations.

In December, Mr. Urbanic challenged the state executive orders restricting the sale of food and beverages after 11 p.m.

He argued that the state had neither authority to regulate businesses through those executive orders nor the authority to enforce them.

A court issued a restraining order, which stopped the enforcement of the executive orders statewide.

Lieut. Col. Urbanic has also challenged Mayor Holt’s proclamation, which prohibited the sale of food and beverages after 11 p.m.

Mayor Holt rescinded his proclamation the day before the court hearing.

A court recently rejected Mayor Holt’s motion to dismiss the case, and the case is moving forward to determine the lawfulness of Mayor Holt’s proclamation.

Lieut. Col. Urbanic is a longtime grassroots Republican.

He has served as a GOP precinct chairman and as a Republican district chairman.

He is a member of the Oklahoma County GOP’s executive committee.

Lieut. Col. Urbanic recently worked with Oklahoma City legislators to write and pass legislation allowing video teleconferensing in courtrooms.