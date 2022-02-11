Mayor Easily Wins

Mayor David Holt easily defeated his three opponents in his Tuesday reelection bid, handedly winning a second term.

The former state senator, who ran for his first term as mayor in 2018, won 36,338 votes (59.9 percent) in Tuesday’s election.

The mayor won nearly 80 percent of the vote in his bid for a first term.

During his reelection campaign, Mayor Holt stressed the low unemployment rate in Oklahoma City, his support of the MAPS 4 projects and his administration’s hiring more police officers.

Lieut. Col. (ret.) Frank Urbanic, the arch-conservative legal challenger to COVID-19-fighting measures, placed a distant second to the mayor, having polled 12,111 votes (19.9 percent).

The retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel had challenged whether Mayor Holt had the legal authority to enforce bar shutdowns and other businesses at the beginning of the pandemic crisis.

Placing third in the race was Carol Hefner, who boasted she had been a strong supporter of Donald J. Trump, the former president, who had been impeached twice.

Mrs. Hefner won 8,285 votes (13.6 percent) in the non-partisan election.

Jimmy Lawson, a newcomer to elective politics along with Mayor Holt’s other two opponents, placed fourth in the four-man race, and attracted 4,022 votes (6.6 percent).

Mr. Lawson, who is Black, had emphasized his support of liberal causes.