Mayor-elect Deegan names bipartisan transition team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Thursday, Jacksonville’s mayor-elect, Donna Deegan, held her first news convention at City Hall. During the convention, she introduced her six-person bipartisan transition team. Deegan made it transparent that her management will prioritize giving each and every consumer a voice in City Hall and a seat on the desk. She additional emphasised the wish to create an inclusive tradition and collaborate with leaders from all walks of lifestyles who seem like Jacksonville. The newly elected mayor is a member of the Democratic birthday party.

The transition team incorporates former Jacksonville mayor and Flagler College president John Delaney, a Republican, former sheriff Nat Glover, Brightway Insurance Executive Chairman David Miller, Operation New Hope founder Kevin Gay, Florida Blue marketplace president for the North Florida Region Darnell Smith and previous sheriff candidate and retired JSO assistant leader Lakesha Burton. Burton is News4JAX Crime and Safety Analyst. Deegan spoke extremely of the team, calling them a “brilliant group of leaders who collectively embody our guiding values, the culture we will strive to create, innovators, every one, collaborators, problem solvers.”

Deegan expressed her gratitude to Mayor Lenny Curry for serving to to facilitate a easy transition into place of work. She additionally met with him on Thursday.

Mayor-elect Donna Deegan meets with present Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry.

Deegan plans to free up extra main points referring to co-chair roles within the coming weeks.

During the news convention, Deegan addressed the problem of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) price range and the will for extra law enforcement officials in the street. She spoke an afternoon after a “Violence Against Police” news convention hosted via native regulation enforcement leaders. Where the Sheriff T.Ok. Waters introduced his plan to convey extra officials into his division with the function of creating the town more secure.

Deegan said the will for extra officials at the streets, given the dimensions of the town and the present collection of officials. The sheriff must request an building up within the price range from Deegan’s management to convey extra officials into Jacksonville. During her lately concluded mayoral race, Waters recommended Republican Daniel Davis for mayor. In Davis’ assault advertisements, Waters gave the impression and criticized Deegan, calling her a thorough who would defund the police and make the streets unsafe for his officials. Deegan mentioned that she was once within the technique of doing a deep dive into the price range to make sure a easy transition to her place of work.

Donna Deegan will take place of work in July, and the city corridor Sheriff Waters referred to will probably be hung on July 19 at Prime F. Osborn Convention Center.

