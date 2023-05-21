Mayor Eric Adams addressed the issue of asylum seekers in New York City, acknowledging that the city is bearing the weight of a national problem. He stated that if immigration policies were implemented effectively at the border, ensuring that those entering the country lawfully were distributed throughout the nation, the responsibility would not solely fall on one city. Stay informed with browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Don’t delay- turn them on now.
Mayor Eric Adams on asylum seekers: NYC carrying “burden” of “nation problem”
