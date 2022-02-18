Mayor, police chief to visit Las Vegas to look at real-time crime information center | Crime News

“I think we would want to try it out on a limited basis and see if it is really useful before we go all in,” Bynum said.

Police Capt. Jacob Johnston said it is too early to tell how much the program would cost because TPD is still in the early stages of research and planning. Across the country, approximately 120 communities are using real-time crime information centers, each one a little different from the others, Johnston said.

“We want to make sure we are making the smartest decisions that we can,” he said. “That is why we are going to places like Las Vegas to ask them about their experience.”

Johnston said the real-time information center would not only help officers and investigators in the field but could provide information about the site of a crime, as well.

“We can focus on: Have we gone to this location before? Are there any reports related to it that would be related to this call?” Johnston said.

Then there is the information not related directly to crimes, such as power outages that affect street lights or rising flood waters. That information would be shared with other public safety agencies through the real-time information center, Johnston said.