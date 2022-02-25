Mayur Uniquoters Buyback 2022 Record Date, Price & Acceptance Ratio

Mayur Uniquoters (NSE: MAYURUNIQ, BSE: 522249) buyback was introduced on 08 February 2022. The buyback file date is 23 February 2022. The investor should purchase the Mayur Uniquoters shares on or earlier than 21 February to get the eligibility for the buyback. Mayur Uniquoters buyback acceptance ratio could be round -% as per the market speculations.
Mayur Uniquoters was established in 1994 based mostly in Rajasthan. They’re one of many largest producers of synthetic leather-based, utilizing the ‘Launch Paper Switch Coating Expertise’ in India. In 2012 they made their manner in ‘Forbes Asia High 200 below $1Bn enterprises’ within the Asia Pacific area. They began PU coating plant with a present capability of 6 lacs linear meters monthly. They’ve the world-class infrastructure of the complete vary of equipment to satisfy our knitting, processing, warmth setting, coating, embossing, printing, lacquering, sueding, tumbling, and laminating wants. We worth high quality and innovation, thus, our Bodily, Chemical, and Product Improvement Laboratories are able to testing predominantly all properties of synthetic leather-based for various segments and purposes.
Mayur Uniquoters Buyback 2022 Provide Particulars
|Buyback Record Date:
23 February 2022
|Buyback Open Date:
| 2022
|Buyback Shut Date:
| 2022
|Provide Quantity:
|₹40.63 Crores
|Anticipated Acceptance Ratio:
|–%
|Variety of Shares:
0.6 Shares
|Face Worth:
₹5 per fairness share
|Buyback Price:
|₹650 per fairness share
|Buyback Sort:
|Tender provide
Mayur Uniquoters buyback of 0.6 Crores fairness shares which are round -% of all the prevailing variety of fairness shares at a worth of ₹650 per fairness share. The buyback presents to not exceed ₹40.63 crores of the full buyback provide dimension. Mayur Uniquoters Buyback Acceptance Ratio shall be round -%.
Mayur Uniquoters Buyback Eligible Share Holders
The buyers are eligible for the buyback scheme who’ve Mayur Uniquoters shares of their Demat account because the file date is 23 February 2022. Buyers can take part within the Mayur Uniquoters Buyback 2022 scheme as per the opening kind by promoting their shares. The cost shall be given as per the accepted shares by the corporate below the Mayur Uniquoters buyback scheme.
Mayur Uniquoters Buyback Registrar
Beetal Monetary & Pc Companies (P) Restricted
Beetal Home, third Flooring,
99, Madangir, Behind Native Procuring Centre,
New Delhi – 110062
Telephone: +91 11 29961281
E-mail: [email protected]
Web site: http://www.beetalfinancial.com
Mayur Uniquoters Buyback Lead Managers
- Chartered Capital and Funding Restricted
Mayur Uniquoters Firm Tackle
Mayur Uniquoters Restricted
Village: Jaitpura, Jaipur-Sikar Highway,
Tehsil: Chomu,
Jaipur-303704, Rajasthan
Telephone: 0141-2361132
E-mail: [email protected]
Web site: https://www.mayuruniquoters.com/
Mayur Uniquoters Buyback 2022 FAQs
Mayur Uniquoters buyback 2022 file date is 23 February 2022.
Mayur Uniquoters buyback 2022 announcement date is 08 February 2022.
Mayur Uniquoters buyback Acceptance ratio shall be round -%.
The corporate has mounted the worth at ₹650 per share.
As per the file date it is advisable to have Mayur Uniquoters shares in your Demat account. You possibly can take part in buyback after having the inventory in your account.
Observe: If something you wish to know concerning the buyback provide you may consult with the Mayur Uniquoters buyback offer documents.
