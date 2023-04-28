Mazi Smith draws comparisons to former Dallas Cowboys DT

The Dallas Cowboys made historical past within the 2023 NFL draft via deciding on Michigan standout Mazi Smith as their first defensive take on within the first around in over 3 many years. The ultimate time the Cowboys took a first-round defensive take on used to be in 1991 with Russell Maryland at No. 1 total or Kelvin Prichett at No. 20 total (who used to be straight away traded via Dallas to the Detroit Lions). Since then, the absolute best the Cowboys went for a defensive take on in next drafts used to be the 3rd around.

The group had valued defensive take on in a different way since taking Maryland to leadoff the 1991 draft. “At the time, we got a lot of flak for over-picking him,” Cowboys proprietor Jerry Jones informed newshounds April 27 after Round 1. “Russell was undersized at the time, but of course he had a great career here. I don’t know if he is still number one in character and quality [years later] and he has turned out to be that way 33 years later, but hopefully we got a player of that quality or with those characteristics. These are different guys.”

However, the sport has modified prior to now few many years, with the NFL changing into extra pass-heavy and the run sport changing into extra de-emphasized. Despite this, Smith’s presence at 6’-3”, 337 kilos is a large asset for the Cowboys, offering an anchor within their line of defense and serving to to shore up their run protection.

The 6-foot-1, 300-pound defensive lineman performed with the Cowboys in the course of the 1995 season, successful 3 Super Bowls and incomes one Pro Bowl within the procedure. The former Miami Hurricane used to be a part of a line of defense rotation underneath trainer Jimmy Johnson that used to be competitive and despatched waves of defenders. “Russell was a gapper type player, in that sense, in terms of the type of players these guys are,” Jones stated.

The Cowboys are extremely joyful with their select of Smith, with Jones pronouncing “We had been strolling out the door the day gone by, and I hit [coach Mike McCarthy] and he stated, ‘Mazi.’ This used to be a kind of issues that labored that method for us.”

Smith’s variety may be notable as he’s the primary Michigan participant the Cowboys have taken within the first around since Taco Charlton in 2017. The Cowboys have six choices last within the draft, with one select in keeping with around, and can proceed to make their choices because the draft resumes on Friday night time.

